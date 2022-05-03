New principals named at schools for 2021-2022

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Two new principals have been named within the county’s school system, according to school officials.

Scott Apple has been named principal at Smith County High School.

Randy Jennings has been named principal at Smith County Middle School.

With the school year ending, the two new principals are transitioning into their new positions.

Apple was serving as athletic director and social studies instructor at Smith County High School.

Jennings was serving as seventh grade science teacher and social studies instructor at Gordonsville High School.

At Smith County High School, Principal Dusty Whitaker resigned the position, but will remain with the system in another capacity. Annette Hord and Dillon Reed will remain assistant principals at Smith County High School.

At Smith County Middle School, Principal Kelly Bell is retiring. Cara Clay will be assistant principal at Smith County Middle School.

“Smith County Schools have been blessed to have good leaders in the previous administrations and appreciate their dedication and hard work for our schools. We are excited to welcome the new administrations and ready for them to lead their respective schools in their new positions for the 2022-23 school year, commented Director Barry Smith.

The principals first year will begin with the 2022-2023 school year.

