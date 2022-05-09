Obit – Mr. Cvan Xavier

Mr. Cvan Xavier, of Nashville, died suddenly of natural causes at the age of 50 at his Central Pike home in Hermitage on Monday evening, December 20, 2021. He was pronounced deceased at 6:26 p.m.

Memorial graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, May 14th, with Carthage United Methodist Church Pastor, Rev. Monica Mowdy, officiating. Burial will follow in the Upchurch family lot in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

The family will receive friends at the graveside following the services.

Born September 24, 1971 in Nashville, he was the son of retired Sgt. Jimmy Brown and Carthage native Mary Sue Upchurch Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Lee Upchurch, who died March 18, 1994 at the age of 80, and Thelma Irene Ramsey Upchurch, who died August 30, 1976 at the age of 61, and by an uncle, Ray Upchurch.

At the time of his death he was employed by Lipscomb University in Nashville in the Admissions Department.

Being the son of a military father, the family moved many times and he was educated in various schools according to their location.

Mr. Xavier loved music, had a beautiful voice and for a time performed venues in and around Nashville and for a time was employed with the Gaylord Corporation.

His passion in life was music and the music industry.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Sue, are uncles, Bobby Upchurch (Mae Russell) of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, Tommy Upchurch and wife, Barbara Nixon Upchurch, of the Horseshoe Bend community, Phillip Upchurch and wife, Valerie Breazeale Upchurch, of Carthage; aunt, Linda Paschal Upchurch of Carthage.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE