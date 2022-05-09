Obit – Mr. Ernie Gregory

Mr. Ernie Gregory, age 63, of the Riddleton community, was pronounced dead on arrival at 5:26 p.m. Saturday evening, May 7, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at his Bowman Branch Road home. He was suffering from complications of intestinal surgery which was in March.

Mr. Gregory had requested to be cremated and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The family will have a memorial service with a date and time to be announced.

Mr. Gregory was born Robert Ernest Gregory in Nashville on August 30, 1968 and was one of ten children and was the son of the late Samuel Robert Gregory Sr., who died at the age of 72 on June 14, 1992, and Edith Mai Bowman Gregory, who died at the age of 67 on September 21, 1998.

Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Gregory Silcox, who died August 12, 2021 at the age of 67, and by three brothers, James Robert “Jimmy” Gregory, who died February 15, 1953 at the age of six months, Samuel Robert “Bobby” Gregory Jr., who died October 22, 2020 at the age of 82, Samuel Clayton (Bubba) Gregory, who died April 16, 2012 at the age of 60.

In Carthage on September 21, 1986 he was united in marriage to Cannon County native, the former Penny Yvonne Nannie.

Mr. Gregory attended Smith County High School through the tenth grade.

Mr. Gregory was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

He was a twenty five year employee of the Sammy Oldham Roofing Co. in the Tanglewood community when Mr. Gregory’s career ended because of ill health in March of 2022.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Penny, of almost thirty six years, are three sisters, Linda Gregory Mosley and husband, Ben, of the Brush Creek community, Joyce Gregory Branham of Lebanon, Edna Gregory Bolin, also of the Brush Creek community; two brothers, Mike Gregory and wife, Teresa Baker Gregory, of Nashville, Ron Gregory and wife, Marcie, of Springfield; foster son, Johnathan Fults of the Riddleton community; brother-in-law, Rex Silcox of the Buffalo community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE