Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/12/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Janice Dean Ellenburg Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2022, Letters of

Administration in respect to the estate of Janice Dean Ellenburg, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of April, 2022. Signed Greg Traylor, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holiman, Attorney 4-28-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 21, 2012, executed by TIMOTHY SAVILLE, conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2013, in Deed Book 257, Page 675 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING IN THE SEVENTH (7TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LARRY L. BRIGGS SR., ET UX MARGARET A. BRIGGS, LARRY L. BRIGGS JR., TERRY L. BRIGGS (DEED BOOK 129, PAGE 412); ON THE EAST AND WEST BY THE REMAINING PROPERTY OF MARILYN LEE SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28, ON THE SOUTH BY JENKINS HILL ROAD; AND BEING MORE PRECISELY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD APPROX. 1380 FEET EAST OF THE INTERSECTION WITH KYLE HOLLOW LANE, BEING A SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE`S (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) REMAINING PROPERTY, BEING THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) AND NOW BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST FENCE LINE N 32 DEG. 27` 31” E, 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT A FENCE CORNER; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST LINE N 01 DEG. 41` 27” E, 474.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH BRIGGS` SOUTH FENCE LINE S 80 DEG. 00` 57” E, 216.75 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 08 DEG. 24` 41” SECONDS E, 648.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 24 DEG. 46` 20” W, 131.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD FOR 3 COURSES (1) N 79 DEG. 31` 37” W, 87.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (2) N 80 DEG. 15` 15” W, 180.56 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (3) N 78 DEG. 08` 22” W, 161.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 227,800 SQUARE FEET OR 5.23 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY MICHAEL C. ROBERTS, RLS NUMBER 2064 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2011. Parcel ID: 098-044.08-000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 JENKINS HILL RD, ALEXANDRIA, TN 37012. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY SAVILLE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC , DISCOVER BANK , SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 4-28-3t

_________________________ NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Timothy Lane Williams Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Timothy Lane Williams, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2022. Signed Paula Dian Rievley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 5-5-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING DALE HOLLOW RPO Pursuant to Chapter 442, Tennessee Public Act of 1974, “The Sunshine Law” the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization will hold a meeting on Friday, June 3, 2021. The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM (CST) at the Upper Cumberland Development District, located at 1104 England Drive in Cookeville. Anyone interested in attending will need to contact Mark Dudney at (931) 476-4152 or [email protected] for more details. The Dale Hollow RPO is responsible for comprehensive transportation planning for Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Smith and Trousdale counties. This is an open public meeting. To request an agenda, please call Dale Hollow RPO Coordinator Mark Dudney at (931) 476- 4152. If you need assistance or accommodations due to disability, please contact Mark by Friday, May 27, 2022. 05-12-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Rescue Squad is accepting sealed bids on a 1993 Dodge Ram 150. The truck is a 5-speed 4×4 5.2L V8 with 35,500 miles, new tires, and a bed topper. Bids will be accepted through May 31, 2022 and unsealed on June 7, 2022. For questions on submitting bids or to view the vehicle, call (615) 683-9400 or (615) 683-9360. The Smith County Rescue Squad reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-12-22(1t)

________________________

TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE INVITATION to BID for CONSTRUCTION of MAIN STREET WATER LINE REPLACEMENT REBID RECEIPT OF PROPOSALS Sealed Proposals for the construction of the Main Street Water Line Replacement Rebid, will be received at the offi ce of the Town of Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030, Attention: Mayor Sarah Smith on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed envelopes containing proposals shall be marked “Proposal for the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, Main Street Water Line Replacement Rebid,” Bidders must be licensed by the State of Tennessee to perform the work required. The envelope containing the bid shall be marked to show the bidder’s Tennessee Contractor’s license number, expiration date and the part of the classifi cation applying to the bid, otherwise the bid will not be opened. No Proposal will be considered unless it is made on the proposal form which is included in the Contract Documents. The Proposal must not be removed from the Contract Documents with which it has been bound by the Town of Carthage, Tennessee. This Proposal must be addressed as indicated in the previous paragraph. It shall be the Bidder’s responsibility that the envelope be properly addressed to ensure that the Proposal is received on or before the appropriate time. Offi cial (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the offi ce of Water Management Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 (telephone: 615-366-6088). Bid documents may be examined at Builder’s Exchange of Tennessee, 301 S. Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 100, Offi ce 9, Nashville, TN 37211, and the offi ce of the Town of Carthage. No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of the proposals without the consent of the Town of Carthage for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled time of the closing of bids. The successful bidder shall be required to fully complete all wor in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Contract Documents within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the date to start work established in a written order from and including the date to start work established in a written order from Town of Carthage. Town of Carthage reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. Town of Carthage further reserves the right to reject all proposals. Dated at Carthage, Tennessee this 6h day of May 2022. TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE BY: SARAH MARIE SMITH, MAYOR The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 2,730 linear feet of 8” Class 350 DIP water main (alternate for C900 PVC) installed by open cut method including all fi ttings (restrained), valves (restrained), water services reconnections, 8” water main connections, unclassifi ed excavation, backfi ll, tie-ins, working in close proximity with other utilities, property restoration, pavement restoration, fl ushing, construction taps, testing, and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the construction drawings or indicated in the Contract specifi cations. The project will include the following described construction: 05-12-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Highway Department will be accepting bids for two backhoes to be opened May 18th at 11:15 a.m. at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Smith County Highway Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids. This bid will be for the 2023 and 2024 budget year. This will be a 12 month rent or lease agreement. All bids must be sealed and marked on the envelope. Specs can be requested by email at [email protected] Mickey Barrett , Smith County Road Superintendent 05-12-22(1t)

________________________

I, Scotty Mofi eld, have this 2007 Chrysler Pacifi ca with this VIN#2A8GM68X57R291093 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-304-6570. 05-12-22(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY MAY 18, 2022 AT 10:45 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 05-05-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED WEDNESDAY MAY 18, 2022 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 05-05-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY MAY 18, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 05-05-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED WEDNESDAY MAY 18, 2022 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 05-05-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED WEDNESDAY MAY 18, 2022 AT 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 05-05-22(1t)

________________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet May 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of certifying the May 3, 2022 election results and expenses, appoint poll workers, set early voting dates and hours, and lock absentee ballot boxes for the August 4, 2022 and such other business as may come before the body. Public Notice