Obit – Mrs. Rachel Doss

Putnam County resident, Mrs. Rachel Doss of the Double Springs community, died at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022, where she was admitted April 16th, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Doss was 74.

Friday afternoon, May 13th, graveside services were conducted from the Underwood Cemetery on Akersville Road in Lafayette. Bro. Chris Moore officiated at the 1 p.m. service and the burial followed.

Mrs. Doss was born January 2, 1948 in Spencer in Van Buren County, Tennessee and was the third child of nine children born to the late Woodrow Martin, who died at the age of 78 on October 22, 1996, and Lillie Lucille Shockley Martin, who died at the age of 72 on February 27, 1996. Rachel was the first of the nine children to die.

In her native Spencer at the Bethlehem Church of Christ on September 18, 1970, she was united in marriage to Macon County native John Wayne Doss.

Mrs. Doss was a 1965 graduate of Van Buren County High School.

After graduating from high school she registered in the L. P. N. program at the Cookeville General Hospital, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, and became a licensed practical nurse through the hospital-based CETA program.

She then received her Registered Nurse degree through the New York Regent College in Albany, New York where she became board certified and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University.

In the fall of 1971 Mr. and Mrs. Doss moved to Carthage where she was employed as an R. N. at the former Smith County Hospital and Mr. Doss was a watch maker and repairman for the former Harrison-Morgan Jewelers on Third Avenue in Carthage.

In 1976, they lived in Lafayette where she nursed at the Macon County General Hospital and in 1980 relocated to Nashville where she was an R. N. at Summit Medical Center before moving to Cookeville in 2004.

Mrs. Doss retired from nursing in 2012, following a career in the health care field lasting over forty three years.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, John, of almost fifty two years, are her four sisters, Ruby Austin of the Cummings Mill community, Robbie Moore, Magdalene Madewell and husband, Mitchell, all of Spencer, Barbara Jones and husband, Bill, of the Irving College community; four brothers, Woody Gene Martin and wife, Mary, Joe Martin and wife, Melissa, Denton Martin and wife, Tracey, Anthony Martin and wife, Vanita, all of Spencer.

