Obit – Ms. Bertha June Nabors

Ms. Bertha June Nabors, age 72, of Brush Creek, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022.

June was born March 27, 1950 in Cookeville, a daughter of the late Betty Viola Stewart Nabors and Lloyd W. Nabors.

June was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord dearly. She was also known to put others before herself. She will be greatly missed. June worked for numerous years as a caretaker.

Ms. Nabors is survived by five children, Sarah Ann Sadler of Brush Creek, Kelli Jo (Jeremiah) Swindell of Sparta, Jonathan (Tina) Plassman of San Diego, CA, Mandi (Chance) Watkins of Humboldt, and David Plassman of Brush Creek, eight precious grandchildren and eight siblings also survive.

The family will hold private graveside services.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE