One seriously injured in Dixon Springs accident

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

One person was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident which occurred on Highway 25 in the Dixon Springs community.

The wreck, which involved a car and dump truck occurred around 11:35 a.m., Tuesday (May 10).

The site of the wreck occurred in the 900 block of Dixon Springs Highway, just east of where Young Branch Road and Dixon Springs Circle intersect with Dixon Springs Highway and near the community market.

One person was airlifted from the scene in serious condition.

The wreck involved a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Hazel Farley, 72, of Hartsville, and a 2016 Peterbilt, dump truck, driven by James Heinske, 57, of Springfield, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Farley was seriously injured in the accident.

Rescue squad personnel worked several minutes to free Farley from her vehicle.

The Trousdale County resident was rushed to an awaiting ambulance parked at the scene of the accident.

Ambulance service personnel treated Farley on site until an Air Evac helicopter arrived on the scene.

The helicopter landed in the roadway and Farley was airlifted to a Nashville hospital.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, according to THP.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER