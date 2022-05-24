Obit – Mr. Greg Roberson

Mr. Greg Roberson, a disabled gentleman of the Pleasant Shade community, died at the age of 37 on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at his Pleasant Shade home, under the loving care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville, who pronounced him deceased at 8:12 a.m. that morning.

The family requested cremation and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Memorial services are scheduled from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home to be conducted on Friday afternoon, May 27th, at 1 p.m. with family members delivering the eulogies. The family will retain the cremains.

The Roberson family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Friday, May 27th, from noon until the memorial service at 1 p.m.

He was born Gregory Brice Roberson in Chattanooga in Hamilton County, Tennessee on November 2, 1984 and was the only son of four children and was the son of Mrs. Nellie Faye Lawson Roberson Morel of the Pleasant Shade community and David Roberson of Chattanooga.

He was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Mr. Roberson was a recipient of his General Education Degree.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, Nellie and David, are three sisters, Megan Roberson of Smyrna, Destiny Walker and Cheyenne Morell, both of the Pleasant Shade community; paternal grandmother, Shirley Roberson of California and paternal grandfather, Gerald Morel of Houma, Louisiana.

