Two charged after house searched in investigation

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Sheriff’s department officers served a search warrant on a Hartsville Pike residence which resulted in two arrests.

The investigation led to the discovery of packaged methamphetamine and other items.

The investigation began when four officers entered the home by pushing back an open door.

Immediately, officers encountered a male subject who was ordered to lay down on the floor and later taken to a patrol vehicle, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Junior Fields. A second male subject was located in the bathroom and later placed in a patrol vehicle, according Sgt. Junior Fields’ offense report.

Approximately 15.9 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine, three glass pipes, a marijuana cigarette and set of digital scales were located in the living room under a couch, according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!