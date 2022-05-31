Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/02/22

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 12, 2019, executed by KENNETH J WHITAKER, CHRISTINA N WHITAKER, conveying certain real property therein described to CRAIG MILLER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 2, 2020, in Deed Book 368, Page 748 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING GENERALLY BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTH BY THE LANDS OF BOBBIE JANE YORK AND NELL CATHERINE YORK (MAP 039, PARCEL 006.00, PAOSCT); ON THE EAST BY HARTSVILLE PIKE; ON THE SOUTH BY THE LANDS OF REBECCA HUDDLESTON AND DANIEL HUDDLESTON (MAP 039, PARCEL 003.05, PAOSCT); AND ON THE WEST BY THE LANDS OF REBECCA HUDDLESTON AND DANIEL HUDDLESTON (MAP 039, PARCEL 003.05, PAOSCT); CONTAINING 1.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING ALL OF THAT PROPERTY SHOWN AS MAP 039, PARCEL 005.00, ON THE PROPERTY TAX MAPS IN THE PROPERTY ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS OF APRIL 24,2019. HOWEVER, SAID PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY THE BOUNDARY AND NOT BY THE ACRE, AND ACREAGE IS NOT GUARANTEED. Parcel ID: 039 005.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 HARTSVILLE PIKE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): KENNETH J WHITAKER, CHRISTINA N WHITAKER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 5-26-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Nicholas Washburn Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Charles Nicholas Washburn, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of May, 2022. Signed Michael Patrick Washburn, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 5-26-2t

________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF CORNELL MATTHEWS, DECEASED CASE NO. 2568 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 4, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 93 Old Kemp Hollow Rd., Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the premises on 93 Old Kemp Hollow Rd., Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Cornell Matthews Property, Map 025 Parcel 23.00. BEING property as shown on the Plat of “Boundary Survey for the Estate of Cornell Matthews” dated March 31, 2022, being 70.04 acres more or less, survey by Jim Carman, Tennessee No. 2053, Carman Surveying, of record in Plat Cabinet D, page 437, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Fred Lee Mathews and wife, Cornell Matthews by deed dated January 18, 1965 from Arles Gregory of record in Deed Book 70, page 433, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. (Fred Lee Matthews being one and the same person as Fred Lee Mathews) died on April 30, 2002, leaving Cornell Mathews as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of Walker Auction & Realty, LLC. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 12th day of May, 2022. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JONATHAN M. TINSLEY ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE 406 W. Main St., Suite A Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-0001 5-26-3t

_________________________

NOTICE JASPER HUFF The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 26th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 5-19-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Faith Mofield Hickman Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Faith Mofield Hickman, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of May, 2022. Signed Taylor Gothard – Co-Personal Personal Representative, Jeannie Grisham- Co-Personal Personal Representative, Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Christopher Beauchamp, Attorney 6-2-2t

________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY MELINDA GRAGIOLA, DECEASED CASE NO. 2519 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 18, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 317 Hogan Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the premises on 317 Hogan Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola Property, Map 077 Parcel 028.04. BEGINNING at a new iron pin, said pin being the Southeast Corner of Tract #3 of Woodard Property, said pin being the Northeast Corner of Tract #2 of Woodard Property, said pin being on the western boundary of Hogan Road, thence with said Tract #2 of Woodard Property the next three calls N 72 Degrees 49’ 06” W. 150.62’, thence N 02 Degrees 44’ 17” W 138.00’, thence N 73 Degrees 48’ 21” W 194.35’, thence with Tract #1 of Woodard Property the next three calls N 73 Degrees 48’ 21” W 112.47’, thence N 77 Degrees 42’ 18” W 188.88’, thence S 79 Degrees 09’ 07” W 59.85’, to a point on Gibbs Boundary Line, thence with Gibbs the next three calls N 40 Degrees 44’ 15” W 104.45’, thence S 82 Degrees 57’ 15” W 220.86’, thence N 69 Degrees 11’ 45” W 114.37’, thence with Savage Zinc Co. the next five calls N 65 Degrees 19’ 54” E 62.77’, thence S 65 Degrees 22’ 40” E. 56.46’, thence N 77 Degrees 08’ 23” E 300.05’, thence N 78 Degrees 34’ 17” E 153.79’, thence N 78 Degrees 23’ 35” E 75.00’, thence with Tract #4 of Woodard Property the next four calls S 04 Degrees 46’ 42” E 181.88’, thence S 71 Degrees 57’ 31” E 361.10’, thence S 07 Degrees 21’ 52” W 45.72’, thence S 68 Degrees 19’ 33” E 160.32’ to a point on the western boundary of Hogan Road, thence with Hogan Road the next two calls S 26 Degrees 12’ 01” W 98.26’, thence S 33 Degrees 16’ 54” W 22.45’ to the point of beginning, containing 2.51 Acres more or less, within the above described property is a Negro cemetery which is not transferred and the right of ingress and egress to the same is reserved from a point on Tract #1 of Woodard Property, by survey by Steven B. Finley dated January 5, 1997. Being the same property conveyed to Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola by Warranty Deed from Sandra Woodard Washer, Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola, Jacky H. Woodard, and Margaret Woodard Vance, dated February 20, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book 143, page 68, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Included in the sale is a 2000 Clayton Lakeshore mobile home, VIN number CS2003199TNAB. There will be a small amount of personal property to be sold the day of sale. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 12th day of May, 2022. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 CONNER McDONALD ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE 2319 Crestmoor Road Nashville, TN 37215 615-627-4444 5-19-4t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doris Faye Ferguson Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Doris Faye Ferguson, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of May, 2022. Signed Kathy L. Harding, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Angello L. Huong, Attorney 6-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by Brian R. Clark and wife, Kerry S. Clark to Nationwide Trustee Services, Inc., as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC., its successor and assigns, recorded November 4, 2016 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 311 Page 630 as last assigned to Bank United, N.A., and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on July 12, 2022 at 2:00pm local time, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record. Described property is for reference only this is Property being known as 416 Rawls Creek Road Gordonsville TN 38563 and being described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 18th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. 7 of the Sunrise Hills Subdivision, of record in Plat Book B, Page 153, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Also being conveyed herein is a 28’ x 52’ Manufactured Home by Champion and said manufactured home being the serial number of as follows: 210220307745A/B. Being the same property conveyed to Brian R. Clark and wife Kerry S. Clark by deed dated 10/28/16, from Billy Roger Smith and wife Tammy L Smith, filed for record on 11/4/2016, in Instrument No.16002736, Book 311 page 627, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee Property Address: 416 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 TAX ID: 6700433000 Current Owner(s) of Property: Brian R. Clark and wife, Kerry S. Clark The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. Other Interested Parties: Lebanon HMA dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-2515 Our File No. CMS.03229 6/2/2022, 6/9/2022, 6/16/2022 6-1-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED TUESDAY JUNE 7th, 2022 AT 2:15 P.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 06-02-22(1t)

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED TUESDAY JUNE 7th 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 06-02-22(1t)

_________________________

Public Notice The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of 100.56 acres of property at 31 Trousdale Ferry Pike, from R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 High Density Residential District. The property is more fully described as follows: The application for this request, submitted by Trousdale Ferry Development, LLC, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. (Parcel 022.00, Map 077, of the Tax Assessor’s Offi ce, Smith County, Tennessee) John Potts, Mayor 06-02-22(1t)

_________________________

Public Notice The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on June 13, 2022, at 6.15 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider an amendment to Section 8 of Article VI of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said amendment deletes Section 8 in its entirety and replaces it with regulations concerning Bed and Breakfast Homes and Short-Term Rental Properties. Copies of this amendment are available for review and inspection during regular business hours at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor 06-02-22(1t)

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for paving the car rider lane at Gordonsville Elementary School. Specifi cations may be obtained by calling David Nixon, Maintenance Supervisor, at 615-683-7109. Bids will be opened at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-26-22(2t)

_________________________

I, Eric Winfree, have this 1985 Chevrolet truck with this VIN#1GCEK14h7fs170990 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-601-7730. 06-02-22(2t)

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Offi ce of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-26-22(2t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to regular business, the Commission will be considering allowing the subdivision of the following property: Address: MAIN ST N 807 Parcel Number: 053D C 011.00 The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 06-02-22(1t)

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2022. BIDS WILL BE OPENED TUESDAY JUNE 7th, 2022 AT 2:30 P.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 06-02-22(1t)