Obit – Mr. Terry Scott Fitzpatrick

Funeral services for Mr. Terry Scott Fitzpatrick will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Talley officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. on the family farm. Visitation Friday 3–7 PM and Saturday after 10 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Fitzpatrick, age 75 of Austin, Kentucky, and formerly of Lebanon passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Born June 27, 1946, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Jack and Ardelia Winfree Fitzpatrick. He grew up in Smith County, was a graduate of Gordonsville High School, Tennessee Tech, and Nashville School of Law. He was a member of Pike View Baptist Church in Magnolia, Kentucky. He was a lifelong farmer. He and his late wife were in the land title business for many years. He loved spoiling his grandchildren, and collecting antiques with his wife. He was a Corvair and tractor enthusiast, and loved fishing, and hunting arrow heads. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty seven years, Vicki Lynn Gregory Fitzpatrick, on September 16, 2018; sister, Jacqueline Judd.

Survived by his three children, Amanda Lee (David) DeMeo, Selene Del (Jonathan) Tinsley, and Blake Gregory (Ashlie) Fitzpatrick; four grandchildren: Abigail DeMeo, Solomon Tinsley, Irelynn Fitzpatrick, and Farah Scott Fitzpatrick; brother, Jeffery (Melissa) Fitzpatrick; and aunts, Jean Apple and Wilene Fitzpatrick.

Pallbearers: Jerry Hubbard, Randy Hubbard, Robert Johnson, Steve Brown, Harry Herringsmith, Bill Eidson, Bobby Eidson, Jason Payne, Christian Kramer, Mike Shirley, Glen Bush, Byron McDonald, and Cody Braswell.

Memorials may be made to Shanti Niketan Hospice Home, 1620 Glenview Drive, Glasgow, KY www. Shantiniketanhospicehome.com or to Operation Blessing www.ob.org

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Fitzpatrick family.

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON