Obit – Mr. Lewis Fields

Mr. Lewis Fields, age 79, of Pea Ridge community of Chestnut Mound, passed from this life on Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Fields of Chestnut Mound; children, Patricia (Tim) Lynch of Elmwood and Elvis Fields of Chestnut Mound; six grandchildren, Brandon Heady and wife, Laura, of Baxter, Shane Heady and wife, Brittany, of Elmwood, Brian Heady and wife, Lillie, of Red Boiling Springs, Brittany Silcox and husband, Dustin, of Chestnut Mound, Andrew Fields and wife, Tina, of Chestnut Mound, and Jacob Fields of Chestnut Mound; thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; siblings, Sue Mayberry of Buffalo Valley, Charles (Deborah) Fields of Chestnut Mound, Bro. Benny (Vicki) Fields of Chestnut Mound.

Born Lewis Henry Fields on June 22, 1942 to the late Houston B. Fields and Pirley Stout Fields, he was one of five sons and two daughters. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Harold Fields and Ernest Fields; sister, Roise Jean Smith; infant son, Scott Henry Fields; and daughter-in-law, Heather Caroline Fields.

Lewis married Reba Frances Blair of Chestnut Mound on December 15, 1962. They were married for 59 years.

Lewis retired from Tennessee Tech University after 31 years in the custodial field. He was also a farmer. He loved his horses, mules, and wagon riding for many years with his family and friends. He was a Christian man and an active member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church. All who knew him, loved him.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Fields were conducted on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2PM at the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart, with Bro. Jerry Blair and Bro. Jim Norton officiating.

The family requests memorials be made to the Elmwood United Methodist Church.

