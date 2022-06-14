Best apple pie will net $200 at county fair

By Eddie West

That family apple pie recipe passed down from generations, if properly prepared, could net as much as $200 at this year’s Smith County Fair.

New to this year’s fair is the “Apple Pie Baking Contest”.

First place winner in Division I will receive a $200 cash prize, as well as a season pass to the fair.

Second place will garner $100 cash prize and third place $25.

First place in Division II will receive $100 cash prize and a season pass.

Second place will receive $50 and third place $25.

Division I is a double crust pie. Division II is a variation (lattice, Dutch apple).

The event will take place live before the judges with audience on hand.

The contest will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 4 in the pioneer village on the Rotary Stage.

Having the contest judged live before judges and an audience is a tradition of fairs from yesteryears, says Stan Webster, a fair organizer and volunteer.

Apple pie on the Fourth of July holiday is a tradition celebrated by many residents.

Individuals must bring their apple pie to the pioneer village between 5-5:30 p.m. A pie entry means free entry to the fair (one ticket per pie).

Those participating in the contest need to enter the fairgrounds through the back gate or gate two.

A back gate attendant will direct the contestant to the parking area for those competing in the contest.

Further assistance will be available if needed.

Baking and judging details are outlined in the Smith County Fair tabloid.

The tabloids were in last week’s edition of the Courier and are still available at various businesses.

