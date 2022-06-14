Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/16/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jane B. Whitley Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jane B. Whitley, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of June, 2022. Signed Alan C. Housholder, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Alan C. Housholder, Attorney 6-9-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billie Marie Hix Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billie Marie Hix, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of June, 2022. Signed June Marie Scudder, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 6-16-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Phyllis Ann Duckworth Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Phyllis Ann Duckworth, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of June, 2022. Signed Angela Williams Jones, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 6-16-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alice Joy Coffman Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alice Joy Coffman, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of June, 2022. Signed Janice Fay Sturgill, Co-Personal Representative Patricia Ann Hill, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 6-9-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by Brian R. Clark and wife, Kerry S. Clark to Nationwide Trustee Services, Inc., as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC., its successor and assigns, recorded November 4, 2016 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 311 Page 630 as last assigned to Bank United, N.A., and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on July 12, 2022 at 2:00pm local time, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record. Described property is for reference only this is Property being known as 416 Rawls Creek Road Gordonsville TN 38563 and being described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 18th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. 7 of the Sunrise Hills Subdivision, of record in Plat Book B, Page 153, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Also being conveyed herein is a 28’ x 52’ Manufactured Home by Champion and said manufactured home being the serial number of as follows: 210220307745A/B. Being the same property conveyed to Brian R. Clark and wife Kerry S. Clark by deed dated 10/28/16, from Billy Roger Smith and wife Tammy L Smith, filed for record on 11/4/2016, in Instrument No.16002736, Book 311 page 627, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee Property Address: 416 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 TAX ID: 6700433000 Current Owner(s) of Property: Brian R. Clark and wife, Kerry S. Clark The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 Rawls Creek Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. Other Interested Parties: Lebanon HMA dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-251 Our File No. CMS.03229 6/2/2022, 6/9/2022, 6/16/2022 6-1-3t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in special session on Monday June 20th to discuss the new certifi ed tax rates. The special session is to follow the Beer Board Meeting scheduled for 6:00pm. Both the Beer Board Meeting and the special session will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 06-16-22(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030.

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

LEGAL NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualifi ed bidders to bid on pizza products, equipment, and fi xtures necessary for the 2022-2023 school year. Bid documents may be picked up at the Smith County Board of Education, School Nutrition Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN from 8:30 – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Bids must be returned by 10:00 pm on Monday July 11, 2022. Notices will be mailed to succesful bidders two weeks after bid opening. 06-16-22(2t)

I, Dillon Adamxzyk, have this 2003 Land Rover with this VIN#SALTW16473A825178 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-962-1242. 06-09-22(2t)

I, Austin Long, have this 1997 Dodge Ram with this VIN#3B7MC33D4VM520795 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-2343. 06-09-22(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper for the school year 2022-23. Specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Central Offi ce of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. You can email the bid to Norma Mitchell [email protected] The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-09-22(2t)

Election Notice AUGUST 4, 2022 Elderly Voters or Voters with Disabilities Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109 (E) any elderly voter (60 years or older) or a voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the election commission office on Election Day, vote by absentee ballot or vote early by personal appearance during the dates specified for early voting at the Election Commission Office. If the voter’s designated voting location is inaccessible, they choose to vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day, by completing an affidavit no later than July 25, 2022. Early Voting or Absentee by Mail Registered voters who will be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote during early voting or after meeting certain legal qualifications, may vote absentee by mail. To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residential address, mailing address (if different from residential address), the election(s) they wish to vote in and political preference if voting in a Primary, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received by mail no later than July 28, 2022. Requests should be mailed to the election offices at the address below. Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone – 615-735-8241∙ Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Closed July 4, 2022 for Holidays Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections