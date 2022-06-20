Obit – Mrs. Kathy Wright

Hiwassee community housewife, Mrs. Kathy Wright, died at the age of 68 at 5:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where she was admitted Friday evening, June 17th, suffering from acute and chronic respiratory failure.

Mrs. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 24th, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Gregory officiating. There will be a private interment for Mrs. Wright at the Whitley-Denney Cemetery on the Wright Family farm in the Hiwassee community.

The Wright family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Friday only from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m.

She was one of four children and was born Katherine Anne Wright at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon and was the daughter of the late Paul Estes Winfree, who died May 19, 2009 at the age of 82, and Annie Lee “Ann” Page Winfree, who died August 18, 2016 at the age of 88.

She was a member of the 1971 graduating class at Smith County High School where she majored in science and home economics. In addition to being a member of the future homemakers of America all four years, she was a member of the Pep Club all four years and being in the band she was in the Spring Festival and Fall Festival her sophomore year.

Mrs. Wright was united in marriage on October 16, 1971 at the Plunketts Creek community home of the late Eld. J. Frank Carr to Rome community native Paul Stanley Wright.

She retired in 2015 with a ten year career in the Tanglewood community office of Dr. Bowdoin Smith. She also was employed for eighteen years at the Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Industries in Lebanon and for fifteen years at Bentley-Harris in Gordonsville.

Mrs. Wright was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Paul, of almost fifty one years, are two sons, Tim Wright and wife, Shelby Self Wright, Jason Wright and wife, Michelle Jones Wright, all of the Hiwassee community; sister, Susan Winfree Carver and husband, James, of the Hiwassee community; two brothers, David Winfree of the Hiwassee community, Kenny Winfree and wife, Diane, of Birmingham, Alabama; five grandchildren, Casey and Corey Wright, Diana Trice, Sydney and Olivia Wright; four great-grandchildren, Kaden Trice, Maddox Trice, Heath Trice, Makayla Wright.

The family request memorials be made to the Rome Church of Christ.

