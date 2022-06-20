Obit – Mrs. Reba Muller

Mrs. Reba Muller, of the Lock Seven community, died at the age of 84 at 8:50 p.m. Saturday evening, June 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter, under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville.

Mrs. Muller was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and all services were private for the family members only. There was no public visitation.

She was born Reba Jean Patty in rural Anderson County near Clinton, Tennessee on July 29, 1937 and was one of ten children and was the daughter of the late Daniel Marion Patty, who died December 16, 1960 at the age of 74, and Jennie Louise Elliston Patty, who died at the age of 80 on May 14, 1989.

Preceding her in death was Anna Ruth Patty Russell, who died April 23, 2005 at the age of 70, David Lee Patty, who died June 25, 1998 at the age of 56, Flora Lillian Patty Ogle, who died May 14, 1971 at the age of 62, Luther Drury Patty, who died November 10, 1999 at the age of 89, Esther Sue “Estes” Patty Grindstaff, who died April 10, 1991 at the age of 75, Joseph Logan Patty, who died July 26, 1983 at the age of 63, Roy Thomas Patty, who died February 20, 2006 at the age of 82, and Doris Jean Patty Buchannan, who died March 28, 1998 at the age of 71.

Mrs. Muller received her General Education Degree and attended technical school.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Muller retired from St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville with twenty five years of service and worked in food service and later in the phlebotomy department.

Surviving are three children, Melissa Swann and husband, Clay, of the Lock Seven community with whom she had made her home the last two and a half years, Barbara Dillingham of Lyles, Tennessee, Sam Boring of Whites Creek, Tennessee; sister, Alice Langford and husband, Verlin, of Knoxville; seven grandchildren, Jesse Swann, Jenna Gravely and husband, Kyle, Ricky Dillingham and wife, Cynthia, Daniel Dillingham, Kristy Dillingham, Crystal Walker, Danielle Paige; twelve great-grandchildren.

