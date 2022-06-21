Cordell Hull Bridge may open this week

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

(The Cordell Hull Bridge remained closed Monday; however the structure was expected to open sooner than had been anticipated as an inspection by a contractor revealed the deterioration was not as severe as first thought. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) indicated it could reopen as soon as Wednesday of this week.)

State transportation officials issued the latest information on the Cordell Hull Bridge on Friday:

“Upon further evaluation and testing of the Cordell Hull Bridge the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has concluded what appeared to be a crack is simply corrosion of the steel. This minimal amount of deterioration is not a structural concern and will take minor repairs. The bridge has been deemed safe under its current weight limit of 28 tons.

‘One of the first signs of fatigue in a bridge is rust or cracks in the paint,” said TDOT Chief Engineer Paul Degges. ‘When crews spotted the deterioration in the paint during a routine inspection, they knew we needed to take a closer look.’

This bridge was built circa 1934 out of steel contemporary with the times and as such is somewhat more prone to corrosion than modern steel. After the removal of the paint, it was noted that water was getting trapped leading to corrosion of the structural steel. TDOT is directing the contractor to do some remedial grinding of the deteriorated area to smooth the sharp edges so it will take the paint system effectively and limit the possibility of trapping moisture in the future.

The remaining inspection work should be completed by Monday, June 20 and the base coat primer on the bridge shortly thereafter. The final top-coat paint will be applied as soon as it is available. TDOT will open the bridge to traffic once the inspection work is completed and at least the base primer is applied which could be as soon as Wednesday. Another short-term closure will be required to apply the final top-coat paint system.

Drivers should continue to utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.

‘Safety is our top priority and we will always act out of an abundance of caution,’ said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. ‘We have a robust bridge inspection program that includes 20,026 bridges inspected every two years to ensure we find any potential problems. We are glad this was a minor issue identified by the current process that could be fixed quickly’.”

When first closed, TDOT officials estimated the bridge could be closed at least a month.

Emergency repair/inspection work by a private contractor to the Cordell Hull Bridge began as soon as last Monday (June 13).

The bridge was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon (June 8) as deficiencies were located during a routine inspection that TDOT officials announced would be taking place a few weeks prior.

After the deficiency discovery was made, an emergency contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction Company Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating and repairing of a crack in the bridge, according to TDOT officials.

Mid-State Construction, based in Livingston, has constructed and repaired a number of bridges in Smith County through the years.

Originally, TDOT inspection crews discovered what was described as a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the truss.

Until the problem was discovered, the bridge was closed while inspections crews were on the scene but reopened after crews had completed the days work.

TDOT’s inspection of the bridge began on the South Carthage side where the last significant repair work had taken place a couple of years ago.

One crew of TDOT bridge inspectors checked underneath the bridge. A second crew checked the framework above the bridge.

On the day the bridge was closed, the structure was open until about mid-morning when a crew inspecting the bridge arrived on the scene for another day of inspection.

Apparently no major structure flaws had been located on Monday and Tuesday as the bridge was reopened when TDOT bridge inspectors were not on site.

Wednesday morning, inspection was taking place underneath the bridge on the Carthage side of the structure in an area near the river bank.

At least two crews were inspecting underneath the bridge’s roadbed, Wednesday morning and that afternoon.

After the discovery was made, the bridge was barricaded Wednesday afternoon and has remained closed since.

