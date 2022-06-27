Obit – Ms. Tammy Hailey

Ms. Tammy Hailey, age 57, a homemaker of the Tanglewood community, died at her Tanglewood Road home on Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at 5:50 a.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage at the age of 57.

Ms. Hailey was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted Thursday afternoon June 23rd at 1 p.m. by longtime family friend, Eld. Stephen Brooks.

Burial followed beside her daughter in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Hailey was the daughter of Judy Elaine Harville Morgan of Gallatin and the late James Harold “Red” Harville who died at the age of 66 on December 5, 2004 and was born Tammy Ann Harville at the former Wilson Clinic in Carthage in the building where Poindexter Reality is now located on Main Street North.

She was preceded in death by her 17 year old daughter, Rebecca Hailey, who died in a Wilson County automobile accident on April 19, 1999.

Also preceding Ms. Hailey in death was her sister, Janice Marie Harville Huntsman who died at the age of 58 on December 31, 2017 and her step-father, Guy Morgan Jr., who died June 10, 2019 at the age of 85.

Ms. Hailey attended the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church in the Tanglewood Community.

She was a caregiver for homebound individuals.

Surviving in addition to her mother, Judy, is a son, Daniel Hailey and boyfriend of over nineteen years, Ted Stout, both of the Tanglewood community; sister, Debbie Harville Bradley and husband, Anthony of Gallatin.

