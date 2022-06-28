Leal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/30/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Thomas Lewis, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Thomas Lewis, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 31st day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of June, 2022. Signed Margaret Lewellyn Lewis, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Elliott M. Benson, Attorney 6-30-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 06-30-22(1t)

Notice for Bid Town of South Carthage is now accepting bids for the rehabilitation and demolition with re-construction of homes through its 2021 South Carthage CDBG Housing Project. Bids will be opened at the South Carthage City Hall on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.. All construction plans, written specifi cations and bid forms will be available at the South Carthage City Hall located at 106 S. Main St., South Carthage, TN 37030. You may also obtain bid documents by contacting Project Administrator Amanda Mainord at 931-267-7048 or [email protected] A copy of Contractor’s State license must be submitted with bid. Certifi cate of Builder’s Risk, Workman’s Compensation and Comprehensive Liability Insurance is required before construction can begin. Minority and female contractors are encouraged to bid. Town of South Carthage is an equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status. 06-30-22(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on July 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of eighty-seven (87) acres, or the southern threefourths of county-owned property 149 Baker Lane, from I-1 Light Industrial District to M-1 Mixed Residential- Commercial District. The property is more fully described as follows: The application for this request, submitted by Smith County, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. (Parcel 004.00, Map 077, of the Tax Assessor’s Offi ce, Smith County, Tennessee) John Potts, Mayor 06-30-22(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for the installation of Conner’s Elastiplus gym fl oor at Defeated Elementary, Forks River Elementary, and Union Heights Elementary School. Bid forms with specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Offi ce of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-30-22(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Due to lack of quorum The South Carthage Beer Board and Special Called Session will be rescheduled for June 28, 2022 in the William Earnest Hughes Building at 6pm. The purpose of this Beer Board meeting is to discuss the issue of alcohol sales to underage persons at a local business. The purpose of this Special Called Session is to discuss the new certifi ed tax rates. Meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 06-30-22(1t)

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to our meeting falling on July 4th, our regular meeting will be scheduled July 11th at 7:00 pm