Obit – Mrs. Dean Yarborough

Mrs. Dean Yarborough, a homemaker of Hartsville Pike in Carthage, died at 7:20 p.m. Monday evening, June 27, 2022, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon. Mrs. Yarborough was 77.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon were conducted by Bro. Charles Martin and Bro. Gary Wix at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, June 30th. Burial followed in the New Liberty Cemetery in the Bugtussle community of Monroe County, Kentucky.

She was born Dean Marsh in Monroe County, Kentucky on November 5, 1944 and was the daughter of James Bennett Marsh, who died at the age of 83 on April 2, 1948, and Essie Edith Dyer Marsh Pedigo, who died at the age of 84 on September 15, 2004.

Five siblings preceded her in death, Carl Marx Marsh, who died May 15, 2007 at the age of 72, Junior Jackson Marsh, who died May 30, 2003 at the age of 60, Ernest L. Marsh, who died October 1, 1952 at the age of 2, and Betty Sue Marsh, who died Christmas Day of 1954 at the age of 15 days, and an infant brother who died at birth in 1941.

She was a 1963 graduate of Gamaliel High School in Gamaliel, Kentucky.

Mrs. Yarborough was a member of the Rawls Creek Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was very active in Bible School.

Surviving is her husband of over fifty six years, Wyndle Yarborough; daughter, Dr. Melinda Yarborough Bone and husband, Mitchell, of Lebanon; eight siblings, Barbara Marsh Hutson and husband, James, of Carthage, Terry Ray Marsh, Terry Lee Marsh and wife, Donna, Annie Faye Pedigo, Joyce Jay Proffitt Yurgensm, Nellie Haffley and husband, Jim, Wanda Kirby and husband, Tim, Joyce Gayle Pedigo and Brett; sisters-in-law, Dovie Marsh and Mary Marsh; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, many friends, acquaintances, and church family who she loved dearly and dearly loved her.

The Yarborough family has requested memorials to either the Rawls Creek Church or New Leash on Life.

