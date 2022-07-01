Obit – Mrs. Peggy Gray

Friday afternoon, July 2nd, funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Gray, age 64, a homemaker of Carthage, were conducted at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon. One of her pastors, Bro. Doug Dickerson, officiated and burial followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Gray died on Sunday evening, June 26, 2022, at 7:19 p.m. at her Cordell Hull Circle home in Carthage.

She was one of twelve children and was born Peggy Robertson in Waukegan, Illinois on March 16, 1858 and was the daughter of the late Elmer Forrest “Bud” Robertson, who died at the age of 67 on February 27, 1990, and Shirley Inez Silcox Robertson, who died November 8, 2004 at the age of 65.

Three sisters preceded her in death, Virginia Kaye “Jenny” Robertson Huddleston, who died April 13, 2018 at the age of 57, Glinda Annette Robertson Ramsey, who died October 16, 2019 at the age of 59, Carol Sue Robertson Bowman, who died March 10, 2007 at the age of 43.

Four brothers also preceded Mrs. Gray in death, J. C., Ray, Tommy, and Billy Robertson.

Mrs. Gray was a retired nurse, having been employed at Quality Care in Lebanon, the former Smith County Health Care and before retiring was employed at the Bellwood Assisted Living in the Bellwood community of Wilson County.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and had attended the New Level Church in Carthage.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Clayton Eugene Gray, of over thirty one years, are four children, Angela Cooper and friend, Ruben Davenport, Clayton Lee Gray and wife, Savannah, Nelson Harville and Katie Harville; three sisters, Betty Jane Sellers, Patricia Fleming , Donna Faye Givens; two brothers, Buddy Wayne Robertson and Mark Robertson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

