Obit – Mr. Kenneth Hill Braswell

Mr. Kenneth Hill Braswell, age 74, of Sullivans Bend, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Mr. Braswell was born January 10, 1948 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Joe Alson Braswell and Doss June Denny Braswell. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Jimmy Alson Braswell and Son-in-Law; Greg Cain. Kenneth worked at the Hartsville Nuclear Plant and at Dana. He played football and basketball at Gordonsville High School and was a 1966 graduate.

Mr. Braswell is survived by Wife; Martha Jean Braswell of Sullivans Bend, TN. Children; Kim Cain of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Michelle (Stan) Prichard of Brush Creek, TN. Grandchildren; Spencer (Victoria) Prichard, Shelby (Joshua) Massey, and Alex Cain. Great-grandson; Walker Massey. Step-children; Gina (Larry) York and Trisha (David) Bratcher. Step-grandchildren; Jacob Bratcher, Matthew (Jade) Bratcher, Daniel (Brienna) Bratcher, Rebecca (Ty) Craddock, Micah Bratcher, Keren Bratcher, Hunter Adams, and Hailey York. Six step-great grandchildren.

The family will hold private services.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE