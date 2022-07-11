Obit – Mrs. Barbara Grisham

Horseshoe Bend resident, Mrs. Barbara Grisham died at the age of 78 at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening July 6, 2022 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon where she was admitted July 4th suffering from sepsis.

Bro. Jackie Dillehay officiated at the 11 a.m. Saturday morning July 9th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The second of three children born to the late Willard “Jay Bird” Davis who died at the age of 78 on May 1, 1997 and Mary Louise Nicholson Davis who died at the age of 84 on February 1, 2002, she was born Barbara Jean Davis on April 4, 1944 in New Albany in Floyd County, Indiana.

A sister, Betty JoAnn “Jo Jo” Davis preceded her in death on July 21, 1989 at the age of 44 as did her brother, Michael Jerome Davis who preceded her in death on October 31, 2009 at the age of 69.

Mrs. Grisham was united in marriage on August 3, 1959 to Elmwood Community native Bobby Glenn Grisham who preceded her in death on January 26, 2002 at the age of 63 following almost forty three years of marriage. The ceremony was performed at the Walker County Courthouse in Lafayette, Georgia.

A grandson, Jacob Paul Grisham, also preceded Mrs. Grisham in death at the age of 29 on April 6, 2022.

Mrs. Grisham received her General Education Degree in Clarksville, Indiana and graduated with an Associate degree in Accounting from Clark State Community College in Springfield, Ohio.

Before retirement in 2017 Mrs. Grisham was an accountant for H & R Block.

She was a member of the Gordonsville First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Grisham is survived by her three children, a daughter, Rebecca Grisham Fontana and husband Joseph of the Sullivans Bend Community; two sons, Paul Grisham and wife Julia of Clarksville, Indiana, Joel Grisham of Louisville, Kentucky; seven surviving grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

djd