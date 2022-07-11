Obit – Mrs. Delane Shores

Mrs. Delane Shores of Hermitage was discovered deceased at the family’s Baton Rouge Avenue home on Thursday afternoon June 30, 2022 by her husband when he returned home from work. She had been in declining health for some time. Mrs. Shores was pronounced deceased at her home by the E. M. S. Division of the Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County Fire Department at 3:07 p.m. Mrs. Shores died 1 day after her 64th birthday.

Mrs. Shores was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted from the Hermitage Funeral Home on Shute Lane in Hermitage on Thursday afternoon July 7th at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Grubbs officiating. Burial followed beside her beloved daughter in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

The eldest of three children, she was the daughter of Edward Brown Grubbs Sr. who died September 22, 1991 at the age of 60 and was born Debbie Delane Grubbs in Madison on June 29, 1958.

Her only sister, Kimberly Grubbs Toon preceded her in death at the age of 56 on August 17, 2017.

Mrs. Shores graduated from Antioch High School in 1976 and attended the Volunteer State College in Gallatin.

On July 9, 1976, shortly following high school graduation, she was united in marriage to Nashville native Steven Lee “Steve” Shores. The ceremony was performed at the pastor’s Goodletsville home.

The Shores lost a daughter, Julie Christine Shores, who died suddenly from a health crisis on February 21, 2015 at the age of 37.

Mrs. Shores was saved at the age of 35 and was a member of the Gladeville Baptist Church.

She retired from the Thomas Nelson Bible Publishing Company in Donelson as credit manager in December 2013 with thirty three years of loyal service which she began in May of 1980.

Surviving in addition to her husband Steve, of almost forty six years, is their daughter, Jennifer Shores Doyle and husband Chris of Murfreesboro; grandson Kellen Doyle also of Murfreesboro; brother, Edward B. Grubbs Jr. and wife Phyllis of Hermitage.

