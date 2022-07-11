Obit – Mrs. Marjorie Murphy Holland

Mrs. Marjorie Murphy Holland of the Smith Bend Community died at 6:11 p.m. Friday evening July 8, 2022 at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville following a heart procedure. Mrs. Holland was 83.

Monday morning July 11th funeral services were conducted from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Edward L. Anderson and her minister Larry Cole officiated and burial was in the Agee family lot beside her father in the Witcher Cemetery in the Bagdad Community.

The only child of the late Willie Walton Agee who died June 8, 1991 at the age of 82 and Irene Meadows Agee who died February 26, 1967 at the age of 55, she was born Marjorie Louise Agee in the Granville Community on October 23, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Allen Holland who died August 11, 2001 at the age of 62.

Mrs. Holland was a 1957 graduate of Jackson County Central High School.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Nicholas “Nick” Murphy who died December 29, 1999 at the age of 41 from injuries received in a single vehicle automobile accident on Gladdice Highway.

Also preceding Mrs. Holland in death was a grandson, Nathan Johnson who died at the age of 30 on January 21, 2019 and the father of her children, Charles Rufus “Nubbin” Murphy who died at the age of 73 on March 4, 2013.

Mrs. Holland retired in 2003 from the Citizens Bank in Gainesboro where she was employed for twenty seven years, working with loans.

Since her retirement she had enjoyed gardening, flowers and taking care of the family farm.

Mrs. Holland was a dedicated and faithful member of the Bagdad Church of Christ.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Murphy Johnson and husband Bruce of Lebanon; son, Craig Murphy and Tina of the Haydenburg Ridge Community; five grandchildren, Jason Murphy of Gainesboro, Justin Murphy and wife Leanne also of Gainesboro, Hannah Johnson Porterfield and husband David of Lebanon, Aaron Johnson and wife Haden also of Lebanon, Jonathan Smith of the Haydenburg Ridge Community; eight great-grandchildren; Taylor McCormick, Jaycee Porterfield, Gavin Murphy, Ella Johnson, Bella Murphy, Lincoln Porterfield, Eden Porterfield, Haddie Johnson.

The Holland family requests memorial to the Witcher Cemetery Mowing Fund.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE