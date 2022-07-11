Obit Ms. Mairon Winfree

Ms. Mairon Reasonover Winfree, age 90, of Watertown, TN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Ms. Winfree was born March 10, 1932 in Sykes, TN, a daughter of the late James Ernest Reasonover and Ruth Lee Kyle Reasonover. She was also preceded in death by Brother; James Robert Reasonover. Ms. Winfree was a 1950 graduate of Gordonsville High School and worked for several years at RobertShaw in Lebanon, TN.

Ms. Winfree is survived by Son; Brice Lee (Lynn) Winfee. Daughter; Freda Lynn (Chester) Jordan and Sondra Louise Winfree Dowdy. Grandchildren; Brice Lee (Alison) Winfree, Jr., Jessica Carol Sullivan, Lisa Ann (David) Lagrange, April Dawn Dickens Bradley, Kristy (Jerry) Rizvi and Victoria Dowdy. Great-grandchildren; Logan Winfree, Gavin Winfree, Grace (Nicholas) Winslow, Amber Lagrange, Elaina Sullivan, Javed Rizvi and Cameron Rizvi. Three great-great granddaughters. Sister-in-Law; Jean Reasonover. Nephews; James Larry Reasonover and Robert Johnathan Reasonover.

Funeral Services for Ms. Winfree are scheduled to be conducted from the Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11AM with Roger McCann officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Union Hill Cemetery or the Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

