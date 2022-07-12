Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/14/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sue Wright Beasley Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sue Wright Beasley, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of June, 2022. Signed Mary Beasley Hunter, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Sharon Linville, Attorney 7-7-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Evelyn F. Brown Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Deceased, who died on May 9th, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of July, 2022. Signed Phillip Lee Brown, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 7-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ellen Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Deceased, who died on July 3rd, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of July, 2022. Signed Tanya Zoe Bryant, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 7-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE LOUIS WAYNE SILCOX, JR. The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kylie Lucille Silcox. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, 931-319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of September, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-14-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Teresa Diane Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Teresa Diane Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of June, 2022. Signed Kim Renee Hulse, Co-Personal Representative Pamela Denise White, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robert Evans Lee, Attorney 7-7-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 1989 Chevrolet S-10 1GCCT14Z6K2102686 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80009-4233-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV225 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 8/12/2022.

________________________

I, Francisco Nana de La Cruz, have this 2000 Toyota Celica GTS with this VIN#JTDDY32TXYDD11988 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-999-8277. 07-14-22(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A request for two (2) 1,000 square foot lot size variances for property located at 105 Bright Avenue. The applicant intends to establish a duplex on each of the two (2) proposed new lots. The zoning ordinance states that the minimum lot size for a duplex in the R-2 (High Density Residential District) zone is 10,000 square feet. (Jennifer Haden Request) 07-14-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE Th e Smith County Beer Board will meet Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at 5:00 pm in the aft ernoon in the conference room of the Smith County Courthouse Annex, located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, to hear an application for an (off -premises) one-way beer permit for S&P Food Mart located at 953 Dixon Springs Hwy, Dixon Springs, Tennessee 37057. Th e applicant is Umash Patel Clifa Norris Smith Co. Beer Board Secretary 07-14-22(1t)

________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES To whom it may concern Each submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria Thank you for your interest in the needs of our community. I look forward to your reply. John Potts Mayor Gordonsville, Tennessee The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. [email protected] John Potts Gordonsville, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifi cations from administration fi rms to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan: Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include the collection of scorecards from utilities, recommendations for funding, the preparation of an application, assistance with procurement, preparation of reimbursement requests, assistance with monitoring and all aspects of reporting. Digital qualifi cations should be received on or before July 27, 2022 at the following address • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions 07-14-22(1t)

________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. 14676 Owner: Town of Carthage Separate sealed bids for one fi re engine/pumper for Carthage will be received by Mayor Sarah Marie Smith and Megan Templeton at the offi ce of Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 until 10:00 o’clock A.M., C.S.T. July 28, 2022, and then at said offi ce publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Bidder and the name of the project: “2021 Carthage CDBG Fire Protection.” If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope must be enclosed in another envelope. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Specifi cations, and other contract documents may be examined or obtained at the following: Carthage Fire Department 213 Spring Street Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-0843 [email protected] The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw their bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The Town of Carthage is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town of Carthage prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, in the admissions or access to, or treatment, or employment in its programs or activities. Date: 7/14/2022

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.