Obit – Mrs. Lutherene Shoemake Chaffin

Mrs. Lutherene Shoemake Chaffin, age 72, of Gordonsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:37AM at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Mrs. Chaffin was born October 12, 1949 in Carthage, a daughter of the late Luther Shoemake and Vernie Lorene Bennett Shoemake. She married Carroll W. “Pete” Chaffin on August 31, 1968 in Chestnut Mound and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2005, after 36 years. Mrs. Chaffin was also preceded in death by brother, Wesley Shoemake; sister-in-law, Sue Bogle Shoemake; brother-in-law, Glenn Murphy; father-in-law, Thurman Charlie Chaffin; mother-in-law, Dorothy Smith Chaffin; brother-in-law, Terry Chaffin and sister-in-law, Brenda Scarlett.

Mrs. Chaffin was a member of the Grant Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at Texas Boot Company for 18 years until it closed. After Texas Boot, she worked for Dura Manufacturing until she retired in 2008 when the plant closed. She was a 1967 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Mrs. Chaffin is survived by son, Charlie (Martha Williams) Chaffin of Gordonsville; sisters, Kathy Murphy of Carthage, and Lois (Ricky) Murphy of Gordonsville’ sister-in-law, Sally Fox Chaffin of Chestnut Mound; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and very special friend, Tammy Gentry Heady of Chestnut Mound.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Chaffin were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 1PM with Eld. Chris White and Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

