Carthage police arrest man wanted in two counties

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Carthage police located a man wanted in two counties during a welfare check.

The male suspect also faces new charges filed by Carthage police.

The investigation began when Officer Hugo Teasley went to Walmart to check on a tractor-trailer truck which had been parked in the area for an extended period.

The officer encountered the driver of the vehicle outside the truck walking a dog.

While talking with the man, identified as Jeffrey Turley, 53, Franklin, Kentucky, a police dispatcher informed Officer Teasley he was wanted in Sumner and Robertson counties on outstanding warrants, according to an offense report filed by Officer Teasley.

At one point, the driver of the tractor-trailer truck claimed there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle, but admitted he was on probation.

During a search of the truck, Officer Teasley located 1.23 grams of methamphetamine, two glass pipes, two sets of scales, two containers, two torches and six Sildenafil Citrate pills, according to the officer’s report.

Turley was charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Turley was set at $5,000. Turley is to appear in general sessions court on July 21.

The investigation began around 8:40 a.m., Thursday.

The dog was taken into the care of animal control in Carthage.

The owner of the tractor-trailer picked up the vehicle.

