Obit – Mrs. Linda Winfree

Mrs. Linda Winfree, of Hartsville and a longtime resident of South Carthage, died at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. The 70 year old Mrs. Winfree was pronounced deceased at 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022.

Eld. Anthony Dixon officiated at the 11 a.m. July 25th graveside services in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens and burial followed beside her husband.

One of five children, she was born Linda Jewell Madewell in the Buffalo Valley community in Putnam County and was the daughter of the late Phylander Sylvesta Madewell, who died at the age of 77 on April 15, 1973, and the late Julia Ann Montgomery Madewell.

Mrs. Winfree was preceded in death by her husband, South Carthage native Victor Sullivan “Vic” Winfree, who died December 14, 2008 at the age of 84.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ocia Mai Madewell Sircy, who died June 16, 2008 at the age of 61, Ora Betty Lee Frances Madewell Grisham, who died January 13, 2013 at the age of 76, Alice Faye Madewell Dickens, who died June 1, 2017 at the age of 69 and by two brothers, Harvey Madewell, who died April 3, 2014 at the age of 71 and Durwood “Dagwood” Madewell.

Mrs. Winfree was a homemaker and of the Missionary Baptist faith, was saved as a teenager, and had attended the Jared Missionary Baptist Church with her husband before their moving to Hartsville.

She was the mother of two sons, Jeffrey Winfree and Victor Sullivan Winfree Jr.

