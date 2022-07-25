Obit – Ms. Catherine Byrne

Ms. Catherine Byrne of Brooklyn, New York was found deceased in her Green Street apartment on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from natural causes. She was pronounced deceased at the Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn at the age of 27.

A memorial celebration of Ms. Byrne’s life is scheduled to be observed on Saturday afternoon, July 30th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Gregory, along with family eulogists, will celebrate her life. Interment will be 10 a.m. Monday morning, August 1st, in the cremation garden at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The Byrne family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Saturday afternoon, July 30th, only from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Ms. Byrne was born Catherine Paige Byrne in the Germantown community of Memphis on November 23, 1994 and was the daughter of Kevin Richard Byrne of the Sullivan Bend community and Kelley Lynn Goza Byrne Richter of Charleston, South Carolina.

She was a 2012 graduate of North Smithfield Senior High School in North Smithfield, Rhode Island and received her Bachelor of Arts in Gender Studies from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Ms. Byrne was of the Christian faith.

Ms. Byrne was an entertainer in the theatre industry in New York.

Surviving, in addition to her father, Kevin, and mother, Kelley, is her step-mother, Cherie Felos of the Sullivan Bend community; step-father, Will Richter also of Charleston, South Carolina; two brothers, Collin Byrne of Columbia, South Carolina, Cameron Byrne of Gallatin; maternal grandmother, Pat Howard, and husband, John, of Lenoir, North Carolina; nine step-siblings, Manon Williams-Felos and husband, Ritchie, of Nephi, Utah, Alyssa Saunders and husband, Nathan, of Johnson City, Tennessee, Wliza Felos of Tainan, Taiwan, William Felos of Oren, Utah, Anthony Felos of Bowling Green, Ohio, Rebecca Gauvin of Smithfield Rhode Island, Ryan Richter of Charleston, South Carolina, Kyle Richter and wife, ILyana, of Cameron, North Carolina, Casey Mitchel and husband, Glen, of Pascoag, Rhode Island.

