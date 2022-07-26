Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/28/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Cheryl Lynn Spears Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2022, Letters of Adminstration in respect to the estate of Cheryl Lynn Spears, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of July, 2022. Signed Rikki Michelle Spears, Co-Personal Representative Nicholas Daniel Turner, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master E. Guy Holliman, Attorney 7-21-2t

NOTICE LOUIS WAYNE SILCOX, JR. The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kylie Lucille Silcox. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, 931-319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 27th day of September, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-14-4t

NOTICE ERICA FAYE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Alexander, Glenn and Ruth Brown. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 22nd day of November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-28-4t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 07-28-22(1t)

I, Dakota Pittman, have this 1995 Ford F-250 XL with this VIN#1FTHX25F4SKC03794 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-636-4398. 07-28-22(2t)

REQUEST FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES Each submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria: Digital qualifi cations should be received on or before August 3, 2022 at the following address: Thank you for your interest in the needs of our community. I look forward to your reply. Hollis Mullinax Mayor The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor Town of South Carthage 106 South Main Street South Carthage, Tennessee 37030 [email protected] Paige Key Town of South Carthage, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifi cations from engineering fi rms to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan: Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include engineering services for the engineering, design, inspection, and bidding of proposed TDEC-ARP project(s). Qualifi cations should be received on or before August 3, 2022 at the following address: • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions 07-21-22(2t)

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES To whom it may concern Each submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria: Thank you for your interest in the needs of our community. I look forward to your reply. Hollis Mullinax Mayor South Carthage, Tennessee The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. [email protected] Paige Key South Carthage, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifi cations from administration fi rms to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan: Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include the collection of scorecards from utilities, recommendations for funding, the preparation of an application, assistance with procurement, preparation of reimbursement requests, assistance with monitoring and all aspects of reporting. Digital qualifi cations should be received on or before August 3, 2022 at the following address: • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions 07-21-22(2t)

Notice to Bid Smith County EMS will be accepting sealed bids for (1) New Ambulance Remount. Bid Specifi cations may be requested via email at [email protected], or you may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116 to request them via email. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Friday, July 29th, 2022 @ 9am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be clearly marked “Ambulance Bid”. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age,Sex or Disability. 07-21-22(2t)

I, Francisco Nava de La Cruz, have this 2002 Honda Civic CP with this VIN#1HGEM22902L043581 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-999-8277. 07-21-22(2t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 1st, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statementtouches on a matter material to the point in question.”Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-21-22(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 100 Chromebooks with specs of 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM-32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2029. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected] No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 07-21-22(2t)