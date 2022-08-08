Obit – Mr. Joey Garmon

Tanglewood community resident, Mr. Joey Garmon, died on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022, at his Sunny View Lane home. He was pronounced deceased at the Riverview Regional Medical Center at the age of 66.

Funeral services were conducted by Eld. Beau Beechboard and Bro. Ross Brawner from the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church in Summer Shade, Kentucky on Monday afternoon, August 8th, at 1 p.m.. Burial followed in the Summer Shade Cemetery.

Born Cecil Joey Garmon in Glasgow, Kentucky on April 1, 1956, he was one of four children of the late Otis Cecil “Brownie” Garmon and Norman Jean Birge Garmon.

A sister, Sharlotte Garmon, and a brother, Gary Garmon, preceded him in death.

Mr., Garmon was a retired truck driver, having driven for over forty years.

He was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Kay Davis Garmon; two daughters, Keisha Butler and husband, Casey, of the Graveltown community, Courtney King and husband, Brian, of Lafayette; two sons, Matt Garmon and wife, Amber, of the Silver Point community, Ben Keltner and wife, Mary Katherine, of the Turkey Creek community; one sister, Katie, Garmon Bransletter and husband, Fowler, of Edmonton, Kentucky; eleven grandchildren, Clare, Katie Belle, Madlyn, Levi, Tinley, Adam, Maggie, Jean, Darby, Tatum, Stella Jo and Opal Ann.

The family requests memorials to the Summer Shade Cemetery.

This notice provided a courtesy to the Garmon family.

