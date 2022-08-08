Obit – Mrs. Irene Gentry

At 85 years of age, Mrs. Irene Gentry, a homemaker of Madison, died at 10:22 p.m. Thursday evening, August 4, 2022, at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by Bro. Steve Waller at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, August 9th. Burial followed in section five at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens in the Gentry family lot beside her husband.

She was one of two children, a daughter and a son, who were born to the late Clarence Odell Williams, who died at the age of 28 on April 14, 1943 and Alma Lee Johnson Williams Harp, who died at the age of 67 on September 18, 1984 and was born Ollie Irene Williams in the Walker Creek community of DeKalb County on July 20, 1937.

Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by her only sibling, Danny Lee Williams, who died on June 25, 2007 at the age of 62.

She was united in marriage on December 22, 1957 to Buffalo community native Harold Clinton Gentry, who preceded her in death on May 19, 2009 at the age of 72.

Mrs. Gentry was a member of the Neely’s Bend Baptist Church in Madison.

She retired from the former Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage Company on July 31, 1999, following twenty five years of employment.

Surviving is her son, Clinton Gentry and his wife, Penny, of Madison; two granddaughters, Heather Jones and husband, Chris, Amber Gentry, and a great-granddaughter, Madalyn Jones; niece and nephew, Angela Troncin and Koy Lafferty.

