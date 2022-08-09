Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/11/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Derial W. Bivens Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Derial W. Bivens, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of August, 2022. Signed Cynthia Bivens, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 8-11-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June, 2018, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 340, Page 508, Instrument 18001885, JASON SCOTT BRITTON conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 432, Page 376, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 2, 2022, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 083 PARCEL: 017.13 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING on an iron pin southeast corner of herein described tract, same being the west margin of Vantrease Road; thence along the west margin of Vantrease Road North 12 degrees 11 minutes 01 second East 169.96 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the remaining lands of Shores North 85 degrees 17 minutes 18 seconds West 380.28 feet to an iron pin; thence South 03 degrees 35 minutes 44 seconds West 166.63 feet to an iron pin; thence South 84 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds East 354.94 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.41 acres, more or less, according to a survey conducted by Kenneth House of Cumberland Surveying, LLC, Gordonsville, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jason Scott Britton by Warranty Deed from Tiffany Joy McDowell, dated June 23, 2018, of record in Record Book 340, Page 505, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 44 Vantrease Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 11, 2022, August 18, 2022, and August 25, 2022. This the 1st day of August, 2022. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 8-11-3t

NOTICE ERICA FAYE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Alexander, Glenn and Ruth Brown. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 22nd day of November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-28-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sara D. Herald Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sara D. Herald, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of August, 2022. Signed Mark Dunn Herald, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martin Jeremy Maxwell Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Martin Jeremy Maxwell, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of July, 2022. Signed Heather Lynne Maxwell, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Avelene Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Avelene Smith, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2022. Signed Gwendolyn Avelene Crawford, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Tillman W. Payne, Attorney 8-4-2t

I, Chase Taylor, have this 2007 Timpte Trailer with this VIN#1TDH422287B113291 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-7309. 08-11-22(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville is accepting applications for building/codes inspector. All applicants should be licensed and meet all state requirements. The Town Council will discuss the proposals at the next scheduled meeting of the Town Council on September 12, 2022. The Town of Gordonsville is an equal opportunity employer. John Potts, Mayor All Interested person may submit qualifi cations to Gordonsville City Hall, 63 E. Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday thru Friday or via email to [email protected] The proposals will be accepted until August 31, 2022, until 4:00 pm. 08-11-22(1t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2008 Nissan Altima with this VIN#1N4AL21E18C177156 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 08-04-22(2t)

I, Tommy Nava, have this 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi 5.7-V8 with this VIN#107HU182985621066 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-999-8277. 08-04-22(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet August 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of certifying the August 4, 2022 election results and expenses, RFP award for voting system, and such other business as may come before the body.

I, LaVonne Davenport, have this 2005 Suzuki 4-wheeler with this VIN#53AAM43A057109094 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3309. 08-04-22(2t)

I, LaVonne Davenport, have this 2004 Suzuki 4-wheeler with this VIN#5SAAK46K157104898 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3309. 08-04-22(2t)

On November 8, 2022 a County General Election will be held for voters residing in the New Middleton District to fill a vacancy for County Commission in District 3 that is expected to occur on September 1, 2022. County Commission – District 3 To Fill an Unexpired Term Petition Deadlines for County Commission, District 3 Petitions Available………….……… September 1, 2022 Qualifying Deadline ……… Noon, September 14, 2022 Withdrawal Deadline ……. Noon, September 17, 2022 Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone – 615-735-8241∙ Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Election ELECTION NOTICE NOVEMBER 8, 2022