American Idol contestant set to play here this month

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A former American Idol contestant has an upcoming concert in South Carthage.

Country music artist Alex Miller will be performing at the Smith County Agricultural Center.

A singer/songwriter Miller appeared on American Idol Season 19 as a contestant.

While Miller was not the top contestant that season, the Kentucky native became popular with judges and viewers because of his down-home personality.

Since his stint on the television program, Miller has become known nationally and internationally.

Miller’s personality and musical talents captivated American Idol judges, particularly country music artist Luke Bryan.

Fellow judges, pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, were also impressed by Miller’s personality and musical style.

During the show, Bryan invited Miller for an upcoming performance with him on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!