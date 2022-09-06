Gordonsville drug probe nets three

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Three people have been charged by Gordonsville police in connection with a drug-related investigation.

The investigation began when Gordonsville Officer Dusten Holder went to a Gordonsville restaurant where two people, a male and a female, were reportedly acting under the influence.

The two were asked to step outside the restaurant by the officer.

According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Holder, the male subject agreed to be searched and a syringe was located on the individual.

The male subject, identified as Victor Metcalf, 37, Nashville, told police he was a diabetic, according to the affidavit of complaint.

The female, identified as Jody Briley, 44, Nashville, agreed to a search of her purse, according to the affidavit of complaint.

Inside the woman’s purse, police found 2.1 grams of cocaine, .8 grams of heroin, .9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of marijuana, four glass pipes, a grinder and two syringes, according to the affidavit of complaint.

The woman allegedly admitted one of the syringes was filed with heroin, according to the affidavit of complaint.

Sheriff’s Department officers K-9 unit Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Matt White and Deputy Ray Biggs and Gordonsville Police Department Lt. Scott Hale were on the scene to assist in the investigation

According to the affidavit of complaint, during the investigation, the woman admitted to Sgt. Fields to “selling drugs”.

The two were in Gordonsville, staying in a motel room where a third person, a female, was located.

Law enforcement authorities searched the room and located parts for a 380 caliber handgun and more syringes, according to the affidavit of complaint.

