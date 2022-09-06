Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/08/22

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE HOPE MCKINLEY, MICHAEL MCKINLEY, NICHOLAS HIGH, KEISHALA LORAH, JACKIE HIGH, JAMES HIGH, MICHAEL HIGH, STEPHANIE HIGH, and KEITH HIGH, Plaintiffs, v. EX PARTE, THE DESCENDANTS OF MARTHA CARTER, BETTY CLINT HIGH, LAWRENCE HIGH, AND MICHAEL MCKINLEY, Defendants. Case No. 8567 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, listed above are non-residents of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 516 Main Street North, P.O. Box 192, Carthage, TN 37030, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 4th day of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Branden Bellar 516 Main Street North P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 Publication Dates: 08-18-2022, 08-25-2022, 09-01-2022, 09-08-2022. 8-18-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Raymond Leroy Rankin Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Raymond Leroy Rankin, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of August, 2022. Signed Mary Jane Rankin, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 9-1-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 15, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 17, 2005, in Book No. 149, at Page 361, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Christine Schutt and Jason Lee Schutt, conveying certain property therein described to First Volunteer Title of Tennessee, Inc as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Vision Mortgage Professionals, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2006-AR21. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2006-AR21, will, on September 29, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse 211 N. Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LAND in Smith County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 59 and 60, on the Plan of Cumberland Hills Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 1, page 136-137, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 9 Lisa Lane South, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: CHRISTINE SCHUTT JASON LEE SCHUTT VISION MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS, INC. MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR VISION MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 353284 DATED August 18, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-25-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Terry Keith Wood Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Terry Keith Wood, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of August, 2022. Signed Terry Walter Wood, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Whitney A. Mullinax, Attorney 9-8-2t

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to regular business, the Commission will be considering loading zone plans for downtown Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

Public Announcement The Smith County Court of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Monday September the 12th. Commissioner orientation work session will begin at 6 PM at the Smith County Jail and Courts facility. Special called Commission meeting will begin immediately after the work session is adjourned. Agenda For Special Called meeting • Election of Chairman of Court of Commissioners • Election of Chairman Pro Tempore • Committee appointments • Budget amendments • Approval of offi cial bonds • 1957 Act of Government Accounting Resolutio • Notaries

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Town of Carthage, TN is accepting proposals for a 40’x120’x16’ post frame storage building. Specifi cations and documents are available at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. In order to bid, the company must be bonded and have liability insurance for at least one million dollars ($1,000,000.00). Bids must be received at City Hall no later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022. For more information, please call (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville is accepting applications for building/codes inspector. All applicants should be licensed and meet all state requirements. All Interested person may submit qualifi cations to Gordonsville City Hall, 63 E. Main Street, Gordonsville, TN38563 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday thru Friday or via email to [email protected] Applications will be accepted until the position is fi lled. The Town of Gordonsville is an equal opportunity employer. John Potts, Mayor 09-08-22(1t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2006 Volkswagon with this VIN#1GNFK16K2RJ372439 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 09-08-22(1t)

Request for Qualifi cations Architectural Services Smith County (TN) Board of Education is requesting a statement of qualifi cations from professional architectural services for the partial renovation of Carthage Elementary School Cafeteria, along with replacement of drain lines. The Request for Qualifi cation (RFQ) package can be obtained on the Smith County Board of Education website home page smithcoedu.net or use the direct link https://5il.co/1gy65 . The submittal shall be clearly labeled Smith County Board of Education Request for Qualifi cations for Architectural Services for CES partial renovation of cafeteria, and be delivered to Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No emails will be accepted. The Request for Qualifi cations (RFQ) must be received by 10:00 A.M. on September 13, 2022. All RFQs received will be opened at 10:00 A.M. on September 13, 2022. 09-01-22(2t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 50 Dell Optiplex 7490 AIO computers. Specs: Intel Core i5-11500 (6 cores/12MB/2.7GHz to 4.6GHz/65W), 8GB DDR4 non ECC memory, M.2 2230 256GB PCle NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive. Questions about specs should be emailed to Danny Claire, IT Supervisor, Smith County Board of Education, at [email protected] smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected] smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 09-01-22(2t)

I, Donna Dillon, have this 2005 Jaguar Stype with this VIN#SAJWA01T65FN14778 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 206-387-8448. 09-01-22(2t)