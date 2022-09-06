Theft charges filed as victim alleges services not received

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The sheriff’s department has filed theft of property charges against a man for receiving payment for services and/or products which were not delivered.

The case involves a Smith County resident who hired a Lebanon man to construct a new house for him in Smith County.

The prospective homeowner alleges he made an upfront payment to Aaron Donald Vallett, 44, of $10,000 to begin the project and that Vallett later withdrew funds from a special bank account set aside for construction of the new house without his permission.

According to an affidavit of complaint filed by a sheriffs department detective, “As part of the agreement Vallett would be allowed to order materials for the home build and the (homeowner) would approve the withdrawals from the construction account and move money into his account.”

