Obit – Mr. Sammie Ellenburg

Vietnam Veteran Mr. Sammie Ellenburg, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at the Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital where he was admitted August 27th, being treated for invasive tumors. Mr. Ellenburg was 75.

A Memorial Celebration of Life was held Thursday evening, September 15th, at 7 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with his nephew, Jody Pritchett, the Celebrant. Private graveside services for only the family will be in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Ellenburg was born Samuel Raymond Ellenburg in South Carthage at the family home on May 14, 1947 and was one of three children, two sons and a daughter, born to the late Grover Edward Ellenburg Sr., who died at the age of 66 on August 31, 1985, and Mabel Boulton Ellenburg, who died at the age of 87 on January 26, 2008.

He was preceded in death by his only brother, Grover Edward Ellenburg Jr., who died April 7, 2021 at the age of 76.

Mr. Ellenburg graduated from Smith County High School in the class of 1965 where he majored in foreign languages, played football his sophomore and junior years, was a member of the Latin and Spanish Clubs, was a Latin Club officer his junior year and a Spanish Club officer his senior year.

It was stated of him in his senior yearbook that he was tenacious, strong and smooth and his comment about his graduation was “I have survived”.

He was drafted to be examined for the United States Army and was inducted in Nashville during the Vietnam War on June 20, 1966 and was honorably discharged at Fort Carson, Colorado with the rank of Specialist 5th Class on June 19, 1968.

He was assigned to the Maintenance Fifth Battalion as an electronic repairman.

For his service to our country he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

At the home of Eld. Phocian Gibbs on September 7, 1968, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, the former Janie Marie Wright. They have been happily wed for over fifty four years.

Following military service, he attended the Tennessee Technology Center in Hartsville where he was trained as a draftsman.

Mr. Ellenburg retired from the Hoeganes Corporation in Gallatin as an engineer in 2001.

He had a great love for his family and his home and after retirement spent many hours with his daughter in her landscaping business.

Mr. Ellenburg was of the Church of Christ faith.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Janie, are their two children, Bo Ellenburg and wife, Courtney Thomas Ellenburg, of the Rome community, Kristi Ellenburg Chastain and husband, Lynn, of Lebanon; sister, Elaine Ellenburg Craighead of Gulf Shores, Alabama; four grandchildren, Savanah Chastain and Katie-Scarlett Chastain, both of Lebanon, Cade Ellenburg and Betsy Ellenburg, both of the Rome community.

