Obit – Mr. Andrew “Woody” Gibbs

Mr. Andrew “Woody” Gibbs, age 22, of Carthage was pronounced deceased at 12:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage, after being discovered unresponsive at his grandmother’s Dogwood Street home.

Bro. Jackie Dawson officiated at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Mr. Gibbs’ brother, Jamin Malone, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Ballinger family lot in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Gibbs was born Andrew Marcus Gibbs at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on October 17, 1999 and was the son of Andrew Kenneth Gibbs of Lompoc, California and the son and step-son of Valerie Ballinger Gibbs Carver and Pat Carver of Carthage.

Mr. Gibbs, before being overcome with ill health, was a delivery driver for Door Dash and assisted with the care of his Grandmother Ballinger.

He was a 2018 graduate of Smith County High School where he was voted the most outgoing young man by his senior classmates and was also voted as the senior prom prince.

While at S. C. H. S. he played “Owls” football all four years, mostly as a defensive tackle.

At the Carthage-Hartsville Friday night, September 23rd, football game, his jersey, #1, was remembered as they walked it through the opening ceremony sign.

Woody was saved at the age of 13 at the North Carthage Baptist Church under the preaching of Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey and was baptized into the full fellowship of the church.

Surviving, in addition to Valerie and Pat, is Woody’s daughter, Inessa Rose Gibbs of Nashville; maternal grandmother, June Nesbitt Ballinger of Carthage; paternal grandmother, Vickey Gibbs of Lebanon; nieces, Kaylee Davis, Kimani Malone; nephew, Kannan Gibbs; sister, Nevaeh West of Gordonsville; two brothers, Jamin Malone and wife, Brittany, of South Carthage, Benjamin Savage of Brush Creek.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Humane Society.

