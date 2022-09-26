Obit – Mr. John Doss

Retired watch maker and jewelry repairman, Mr. John Doss, died at the age of 73 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center at 2:49 p.m. Monday afternoon, September 19, 2022, where he was admitted September 15th being treated with Covid. He and his late wife made their home on Big Orange Circle near Baxter.

1 p.m. graveside services were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, September 21st, with family member Chris Moore delivering the eulogy. Interment followed beside his wife in the Underwood Cemetery on Akersville Road outside of Lafayette.

There were nine siblings which preceded him in death. They were sisters, Charla Fay Doss, who died at the age of 1 day old on April 3, 1929, Barbara Doss Pardue, who died December 17, 1991 at the age of 54, twins Charlie Ray and Frances Fay Doss, who died at birth on January 29, 1945, Calston C. Doss, who died December 20, 1989 at the age of 63, Jimmy D. “Jim” Doss, who died March 3, 1998 at the age of 68, Joe Doss, who died September 6, 2018 at the age of 86, Harold Gene Doss, who died September 17, 1976 at the age of 41 and Jerry Hugh Doss.

Mr. Doss was the youngest of eleven children born to the late Dessie Earl Doss, who died at the age of 93 on March 1, 1998, and Pattie Frances Driver Doss, who died at the age of 75 on April 21, 1981.

Mr. Doss was preceded in death by the love of his life, retired Licensed Practical Nurse Rachel Martin Doss, who died just four months and seven days before Mr. Doss on May 11, 2022 at the age of 74. The couple was united in marriage in her native Spencer, Tennessee on September 18, 1970.

He was a 1969 graduate of the Hot Springs, Arkansas High School.

At the age of 16, Mr. Doss was involved in a motorcycle accident which left him paralyzed as a para-pelagic and from that time until his hospitalization he gallantly spent his life in a wheel chair.

He was trained as a horologist (jeweler) and was formerly co-owner of the Town and Country Jewelers in Lafayette and in 1986 he sold his interest in the store and was employed as a watch and jewelry repairman for the former Harrison-Morgan Jewelers in Carthage.

Mr. Doss was of the Church of Christ faith.

His only immediate survivor is his last surviving sibling, Janet Doss Newberry and husband, Bobby, of Hendersonville and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Doss’ memory to the Underwood Cemetery.

