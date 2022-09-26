Obit – Mrs. Lillie Jacqulyn (Jackie) Baker Scudder

Mrs. Lillie Jacqulyn (Jackie) Baker Scudder, age 86, of Grant, passed away Saturday September 24, 2022.

Mrs. Scudder was born on December 10, 1935 in New Middleton, she was one of twelve children born to the late Howard Scoba (Scobie) Baker and Janie Ethleen Bilbrey Baker. She was also preceded in death by five siblings: Bobby Ray Baker, Maxine (Fred Donald) Baird, Johnny Howard Baker, Richard Baker and Sally Clayton. She graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1953. She was married to Charles Edward Scudder on December 20, 1952 and he preceded her on March 31, 2019, after being married for over 66 years. She retired from Texas Boot and was a member of New Middleton United Methodist Church and also attended the Grant Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Scudder is survived by children: Vicki (Roger) Lowe of Smyrna, Wendy Scudder of Nashville, Charlcie (Brent) Finley of Lebanon, Charles Edward Scudder Jr. of Grant; grandchildren: Jaime (Aleksei Merkushev) Lowe, Casey (Whitney) Lowe, and Samantha (Austin) Cole; great-grandchildren: Brayden Lowe and Kylah Lowe; siblings: Patsy (Joe) Vance of Lebanon, Carolyn (Terry) Nickins of Hendersonville, Nancy Dolphin of Pittsburg, PA, Becky (Joe) Kurtyka of Dover, DE, Jim (Elaine) Baker of Gordonsville, and Tom (Cathy) Baker of Atlanta, GA; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Theresa) Scudder of Carthage.

Funeral services for Mrs. Scudder are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at 11AM from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Scudder family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 4PM until 8PM and on Wednesday September 28, 2022 after 10AM.

The Scudder family request donations in her memory be made to Avalon Hospice.

