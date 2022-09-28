Meetings for natural gas pipeline scheduled at three locations

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is soliciting public comments on concerns about the potential construction of a new natural gas pipeline which would pass through the northern section of Smith County.

The federal agency is in the process of conducting what it calls a “Notice of Scoping Period Requesting Comments on Environmental Issues for the Planned Ridgeline Expansion Project”.

As part of the scoping process, a series of public meetings during which residents can express their concerns about the project is being held.

The meetings are being held in order to obtain environmental concerns or impact the proposed project would create.

The meetings are scheduled beginning Monday, October 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) at the Kingston Community Center located at 201 Patton Ferry Road in Kingston.

A second meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m.(Central Standard Time), Tuesday, October 4, at the Trousdale County Community Center located at 301 East Main Street in Hartsville.

A third meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. (Central Standard Time), Wednesday, October 5, at Cookeville High School located at 1 Cavalier Drive in Cookeville.

The commission staff will hold a formal presentation at the beginning of each meeting.

Individuals can arrive at any time during the meeting.

For individuals who wish to speak during at a meeting, numbers will be handed out, providing an order in which residents can convey their comments.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER