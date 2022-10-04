Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10-06-22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTT, to Robert M. Wilson, JR., Trustee, on October 9, 2006, at Record Book 158, Page 318-325 as Instrument No. 06003861 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as Indenture trustee for CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-I The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: SITUATED IN THE SIXTEENTH (16TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY TENNESSEE AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT THENCE N 21-45-17 E 147.49 FEET WITH TRACT #4 TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 5-48-30 W 114.87 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 19-44-52 E 996.71 FEET TO IRON PIN (MCDONALD LINE); THENCE S 89-00-00 E 190 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE S-0-363 FEET TO CORNER OF TRACT #6: THENCE S 22-41-57 W 914.52 FEET TO IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N 85-45-00 W 180 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.60 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SHOWN ON TRACT #5 OF SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY DATED MARCH 27. 1990. Being the same property conveyed to the within named grantor(S) by Deed recorded simultaneously herewith in Book 158 page 302 or Instrument No. 06003859, Register`s Office for said County. Tax ID: 071-012.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTT The street address of the above described property is believed to be 677 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000158-370-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 10-6-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 20, 2022, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mitchell Travis Ridiner, a single man, to Rudy Title & Escrow, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial dated February 14, 2020, and recorded on February 20, 2020, in Book 371, Page 352, Instrument No. 20000531, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: None The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 05 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE DIANA ROLLINS PROPERTY AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE LEAVING WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE AND RUNNING NORTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY, THENCE WITH SAID FERRELL PROPERTY AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 04 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SOUTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 291.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 12, 2009, PAUL BURTON CROCKETT, TENNESSEE NO. 1394 OF CROCKETT SURVEYING, 427 PARK AVENUE, LEBANON, TN. 37087 (615)444-6693., JOB NO. 09 9666 WC. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MITCHELL TRAVIS RIDINER AND MELISSA DEANNE RIDINER BY DEED RECORDED SIMULTANEOUSLY HEREWITH IN BOOK 371, PAGE 350 OR INSTRUMENT NO. 20000530, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 20 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 050 019.04 Current owner(s) of Record: Mitchell Travis Ridiner and Melissa Deanne Ridiner This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 22-005872-1 9-22-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80LCOU-S3-003 CONTRACT NO.: ER2201 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/18/2022.

_________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Caudill Mowing, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4221-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU737 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/18/2022.

_________________________

NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED This is to provide offi cial notice to the Health Facilities Commission and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. §68-11-1601 et seq., and the Rules of the Health Facilities Commission, that TwelveStone Infusion Support, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, the home offi ce of which is located at 352 West Northfi eld Boulevard, Suite 3, Murfreesboro (Rutherford County), Tennessee 37129, intends to fi le an application for a Certifi cate of Need for the addition of Bedford County and Smith County to the counties previously approved in Certifi cate of Need CN2205-025, pursuant to approval given by the Health Facilities Commission on September 28, 2022 which approved the establishment of a new Home Care Organization and the initiation of Home Health Services, limited to providing and administering home infusion and injection products to patients requiring nursing and administration in the home, and are pharmacy patients of pharmacies which are subsidiaries of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc. The action taken by the Health Facilities Commission on September 28, 2022 allows TwelveStone Infusion Support, LLC, to serve patients in the Tennessee counties of Anderson, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham, Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, McMinn, McNairy, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley, White, Williamson and Wilson. If approved, the addition of Bedford County and Smith County would allow TwelveStone Infusion Support, LLC, to serve patients in all 95 Tennessee counties (subject to the limitations noted above as to providing and administering home infusion and injection products to patients requiring nursing and administration in the home, and are pharmacy patients of pharmacies which are subsidiaries of TwelveStone Holdings, Inc.). The total project cost is estimated to be $20,000.00. The anticipated fi ling date of the application is on or before November 1, 2022. The contact person for this project is Michael D. Brent, Esq., who may be reached at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, Tennessee 37203. Mr. Brent’s telephone number is (615) 252-2361 and his e-mail address is [email protected] Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for a hearing should be sent to: Health Facilities Commission Andrew Jackson Building, 9th Floor 502 Deaderick Street Nashville, TN 37243 The published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant to T.C.A. §68-11-1607 (c)(1). (A) Any healthcare institution wishing to oppose a Certifi cate of Need application must fi le a written notice with the Health Facilities Commission no later than fi fteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Facilities Commission meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishin to oppose the application may fi le a written objection with the Health Facilities Commission at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency, or may appear in person to express opposition.

_________________________

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

_________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

_________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Town of Carthage, TN is accepting proposals for a 40’x120’x16’ post frame storage building. Specifi cations and documents are available at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. In order to bid, the company must be bonded and have liability insurance for at least one million dollars ($1,000,000.00). Bids must be received at City Hall no later than 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 11, 2022. For more information, please call (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

_________________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet October 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of poll worker appointments and a state training update and such other business as may before the body. Public Notice

_________________________

The Town of Carthage is accepting bids on a water storage tank set-in mixer. The mixer should be 110 volt and of suffi cient size to circulate a 650,000 gallon 25-foot-tall tank. Bid should include mixer, labor, any shipping costs, and materials to mount mixer and electrical to junction box on top of tank including port. Bids must be received by noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030. For more information, call (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage NOTICE TO BID 10-06-22(1t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 10-06-22(1t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2023 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed the 2023 Annual PHA Plan that outlines programs, which include a strategic plan for addressing the housing authority’s capital improvement needs, and its administrative needs for fi scal-year 2023. The public is invited to review the Annual Plan and provide comments regarding any of its components. Public comment regarding the Annual Plan will be taken until the close of business on Friday 14, October 2022. SCHA will conduct a public hearing at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday 11, October 2022, at the central offi ce of the Housing Authority. Attention to key capital projects and management improvements are topics of discussion. Interested parties may review the Annual Plan during normal business hours, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the South Carthage Housing Authority’s administrative offi ce located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. Direct any questions related to the 2023 Annual PHA Plan to Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940 or Michael A. Bates, Executive Director at 615-452-1661 ext-4.

_________________________

The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be held via teleconference and anyone wishing to attend virtually should contact South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] A request for a seven (7) foot side setback variance for property located at 122 Rolling Hills Circle (Kerrion Silcox Request). Public Notice 09-29-22(2t)

_________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4130-0 CONTRACT NO.: CNU375 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/11/2022.