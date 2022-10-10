Obit – Mrs. Pauline Huffines

Mrs. Pauline Huffines, of the Wartrace Creek community, died peacefully at the N. H. C Care Center in Cookeville at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, where she had made her home since September 27, 2021, suffering from heart failure. Mrs. Huffines was 91.

Graveside services were conducted Saturday afternoon, October 8th, from the Draper Cemetery in the Milltown community and burial followed beside her husband, Bradley. Bro. Quentin Lee officiated at the 1 p.m. graveside service.

Mrs. Huffines was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where the family conducted a private viewing before the public graveside service.

She was the youngest of two daughters born to the late Larkin Ferrell Williams, who died at the age of 74 on August 4, 1978, and Nannie Lougean Flatt Williams, who died at the age of 78 on August 29, 1979, and was born Agnes Pauline Williams in the Oak Grove community of Smith County on May 27, 1931.

In Ringgold, in Catoosa County, Georgia on December 6, 1947, she was united in marriage to Wartrace Creek community native Bradley Carl Huffines who preceded her in death on February 1, 2005 at the age of 77, following fifty seven years of marriage.

Also preceding her in death was her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fount Smith Huffines, who died July 7, 1989 at the age of 88, and Bessie Etta Hunter Huffines, who died at the age of 91 on March 9, 1988, and her only brother-in-law, Willie Ray Hunter, died March 1, 2015 at the age of 86, and a nephew, Staff Sargent Roggie Hunter, died at the age of 71 on September 29, 2020.

Mrs. Hunter was an employee for fifteen years of Heavy Duty Manufacturing in Gainesboro before retiring to become a full time housewife.

She was saved at the age of 17 in 1948 and joined the Wartrace United Methodist Church, (now Wartrace Community Church).

She is survived by her daughter, Ruthie Huffines Cross and husband, Gary; granddaughter, Lorrie Cross Lee and husband, Jayson; grandson, Gerald Cross, great-grandson, Cody Lee, all of the Dodson Branch community; sister, Willa Dean Williams Hunter of Hendersonville.

