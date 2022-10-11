Early voting set to begin next week

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Residents will be going to the polls for the third time this year in November.

The November 8 elections will include municipal elections in Carthage and Gordonsville, a Tennessee General Election and residents will be voting four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution.

Meanwhile, early voting in the elections begins next week on Wednesday, October 19.

A sample ballot appears in this week’s edition of the Courier.

Residents are encouraged to review the sample ballot before voting.

The sample ballot includes elections, individual candidates and races in each election.

In addition, the sample ballot includes a summary of each of the four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution and how they will read on the ballot.

There was to be a County Commission District 3 (New Middleton/Brush Creek) race to fill an unexpired term. No candidate qualified to run for this office.