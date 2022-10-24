Obit – Mrs. Judy Law

Riddleton community resident and homemaker Mrs. Judy Law died at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was admitted Wednesday, October 12, 2022, following a single vehicle accident at M & F Lane on Hwy. # 25 in Trousdale County.

Mrs. Law had requested to be cremated and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services will be conducted.

The Lebanon native was born Judy Frances Gore on November 11, 1955 and was one of six children of the late James Delbert Gore, who died May 20, 1972 at the age of 56, and Martha Jones Gore, who died June 16, 2005 at the age of 83.

A 23 year old granddaughter, Megan Nikole Smith, preceded her in death on June 27, 2020.

Also preceding her in death was a brother, Roger “Shot” Gore, who died on November 11, 2019 at the age of 78, and three sisters also preceded her in death, Dorothy Gore Chatman, who died October 15, 2013 at the age of 71, Patricia Ruth Gore Kemp, who died July 18, 2006 at the age of 59, and Joyce Faye Gore, who died July 15, 2022 at the age of 75.

At the Smith County Courthouse on December 13, 1986, she was united in marriage to retired Carthage businessman and Riddleton community native William Franklin “Bill” Law, who preceded her in death at the age of 76 on June 18, 2016.

She attended Trousdale County High School where she received her General Education Degree.

Mrs. Law was a legal Secretary for over forty years and at the time of her death was employed with the Esq. Christi Dalton law firm in Lafayette.

She was of the Church of Christ faith.

Surviving is her daughter, Krishina Hamlet and husband, Tony, of Gainesboro; step-son, Franky Law and wife, Cindy, of Gordonsville; sister, Deborah Gore Tomlinson and husband, James, of Gallatin, granddaughter, Krysten Paige McCathran of Gainesboro.

