Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October

A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County.

Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, October 12 at M and F Lane on Highway 25 (Trousdale County), according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

According to THP, “Law was driving a 2010 Toyota RAV, traveling South on Highway 10 approaching the Highway 25 intersection. Law told the state trooper who investigated the accident her brakes malfunctioned and she was unable to stop at the intersection. Law’s vehicle continued south entering M and F Lane, a private drive. The vehicle struck a fence and then overturned into a field, disabling vehicle.”

From the Highway 25 intersection Highway 10 leads to Macon County and Lafayette.

A native of Lebanon, Law, 66, was a legal secretary for over 40 years and was currently employed with Esquire Christi Dalton law firm in Lafayette.

Law was also a homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith.

Earlier this month, Titus Mofield, 18, Popes Hill, was the victim of a motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 5 at 316 East Main Street within the Hartsville city limits, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Mofield had just graduated from Smith County High School in May of this year and was attending the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (formerly Hartsville Vocational Center) in Hartsville. Mofield studied auto mechanics at both schools.

