Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/03/22

NOTICE JIMI RACHEL BOX The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your child to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 644-6147, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, which will be November 3, 2022, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn R. Juv. P., you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 5th day of December, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 10-13-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on December 21, 2022 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TRENOR A. BRYANT AND MARY E. BRYANT, to Lenders First Choice, TN, Trustee, on December 19, 2007, at Record Book 185, Page 22-33 as Instrument No. 08000125 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Certain real estate located in the fourteenth (14th) civil district of Smith County, Tennessee as follows: Beginning on an iron pipe on the South side of Lester Avenue at Scruggs Northwest corner and runs as follows: South 32 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 154.00 feet with Scruggs to an iron pipe; South 65 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet with Allmon to an iron pipe; North 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 134.00 feet with Blanchard to an iron pipe South side of Lester Avenue; North 58 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 117.00 feet with South side Lester Avenue to the beginning, containing one lot. For informational purposes only: the APN is shown by the County Assessor as 053L A 019.00 000; Source of title is Book 128, page 157 (Recorded 07/22/93) Tax ID: 053L-A-019.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: TRENOR A. BRYANT AND MARY E. BRYANT The street address of the above described property is believed to be 138 Lester Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ELLEN BRYANT THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000517-210-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 3702 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 10-27-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Louise Deck-Dimateo Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Louise Deck-Dimateo, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of October, 2022. Signed Wilma Deck McDonald, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Elliot M. Benson, Attorney 10-27-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sara Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sara Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of October, 2022. Signed David Eastes, Co-Personal Representative Anita Price, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-3-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF JOEL VANHOOSE, DECEASED CASE NO. P-2593 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on September 16, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 45 Bradford Hill Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the premises on 45 Bradford Hill Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Joel Vanhoose Property, Map 062 Parcel 43.08 and Parcel 43.09. LYING AND BEING in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Nine (9) on the Plan of the Sircy Property, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 3, Page 152, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Lot Number Eight (8) fronts 109.92 feet along the curvature of the east side of Bradford Hill Road and extends back between lines 297.21 feet along the southerly line and 289.43 feet along the northerly line to a dead line in the rear, measuring 1320.00 feet thereon, containing 0.81 acres, more or less. Lot Number Nine (9) fronts 118.59 feet along the curvature of the east side of Bradford Hill Road and extends back between lines 289.43 feet along the southerly line and 305.55 feet along the northerly line to a dead line in the rear, measuring 166.11 feet thereon, containing 0.95 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joel Vanhoose and wife, Mariah L. Vanhoose, by Warranty Deed from C. Steven Bray, dated March 9, 2000, of record in Record Book 14, Page 202, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Mariah Lee Vanhoose a/k/a Mariah L. Vanhoose conveyed her interest in said property to Joel Ray Vanhoose by QuitClaim Deed dated March 4, 2005, of record in Record Book 126, Page 242, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joel Ray Vanhoose and Joel Vanhoose are one and the same person. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 14th day of October, 2022. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JAMIE D. WINKLER ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE P.O. Box 332 212 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-1648 10-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Teresa Ann Woodard Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Teresa Ann Woodard, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of October, 2022. Signed Dustin Tyler Woodard, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 10-27-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Superior Traffic Control, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80946-3402-94 CONTRACT NO.: CNW044 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243- 0326, on or before 12/9/2022.

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to regular scheduled planning commission meeting the planning commission will be considering the addition of a commercial building on Main St. N., parcel #046M A 013.00 and the approval of a Storage building on 509 Cumberland Mine road and loading zones in downtown Carthage area. The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Town of Carthage, TN is accepting proposals for a 40’x120’x16’ post frame storage building. Specifi cations and documents are available at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. In order to bid, the company must be bonded and have liability insurance for at least one million dollars ($1,000,000.00). Bids must be received at City Hall no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday November 17, 2022. For more information, please call (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, November 3rd, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 8th, at 6:00 p.m.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING DALE HOLLOW RPO Pursuant to Chapter 442, Tennessee Public Act of 1974, “The Sunshine Law” the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM (CST) at the Upper Cumberland Development District, located at 1104 England Drive in Cookeville. Anyone interested in attending will need to contact Mark Dudney at (931) 476-4152 or [email protected] org for more details. The Dale Hollow RPO is responsible for comprehensive transportation planning for Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Smith and Trousdale counties. This is an open public meeting. To request an agenda, please call Dale Hollow RPO Coordinator Mark Dudney at (931)476-4152. If you need assistance or accommodations due to disability, please contact Mark by Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. 11-03-22(1t)

ELECTION NOTICE November 8, 2022 Federal and State General Carthage & Gordonsville Municipal POLLING PLACES POLL HOURS – 7:00 am to 7:00 pm District 1- Defeated District 5 – Gordonsville The Carver Barn Gordonsville Civic Center 315 Defeated Creek Highway 63 Main Street East Carthage, TN 37030 Gordonsville, TN 38563 District 2 – Tanglewood District 6 – Carthage Smith County Motor Co. Chamber of Commerce 211 Dixon Springs Hwy 939 Upper Ferry Road Carthage, TN 37030 Carthage, TN 37030 District 3 – New Middleton District 7 – South Carthage New Middleton Elementary School Senior Citizens Building 402 New Middleton Highway 120 Pauline Gore Way, Suite B Gordonsville, TN 38563 Carthage, TN 37030 District 4 – Rock City District 8 – Elmwood Union Heights Elementary School Forks River Elementary School 663 Lebanon Highway 611 Cookeville Hwy Carthage, TN 37030 Elmwood, TN 38560 The Absentee Counting Board will meet at the Smith County Election Commission Office, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN on November 8, 2022. ATTENTION VOTERS Voters must present a photo ID issued by the Tennessee or U.S. government. For more information regarding exemptions and acceptable forms of photo ID’s, please contact our office. SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 PH 615-735-8241 – Fax 615-735-825 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissione Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections